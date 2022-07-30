2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (3)
Results from Free Practice 3, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.
World Superbike championship leader Alvaro Bautista dominated the third practice session in Most ahead of fellow Ducati rider Axel Bassani.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:46.090s
|2
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.852s
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.353s
|4
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+2.038s
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+2.098s
|6
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+2.776s
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+2.794s
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.844s
|9
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+3.056s
|10
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+3.210s
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+3.375s
|12
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+4.200s
|13
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+4.466s
|14
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+4.490s
|15
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+4.943s
|16
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+5.132s
|17
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+6.355s
|18
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+6.853s
|19
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+7.438s
|20
|Michal Presek
|CZE
|Rohac & Fetja Motoracing
|+8.843s
|21
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|No Time Set
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|No Time Set
|23
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|No Time Set
|24
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|No Time Set
|25
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|No Time Set
With overnight rain leaving the Autodrom Most in damp and tricky conditions for the start of FP3, Bautista was the first rider to venture out.
Not in a hurry to explore a wet Most circuit, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was more interested in watching Bautista navigate the conditions rather than joining him on-track, as was the case for Scott Redding.
Philipp Oettl was also out on-track aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R, as was Czech rider Michal Prasek.
After his big highside in FP2, a crash that required an early medical check prior to FP3 getting underway, Team HRC rider Iker Lecuona was next to test out the wet conditions.
With the weather forecast unpredictable for the remainder of Saturday, Razgatlioglu then sprung into action aboard his Yamaha R1.
Razgatlioglu set one flying lap before returning to pit lane, leaving Bautista comfortably fastest.
As Oettl and Andrea Locatelli exchanged second place, Bautista’s lead was slowly being eaten into. The first rider to get within 1.5s of Bautista was Lecuona as the former MotoGP rider jumped up to second ahead of Oettl.
As was the case during Friday practice, sector four was proving to be a huge strength for Bautista and Ducati - +0.081s down after three sectors, Lecuona finished his next lap +0.538s away from the series leader.
It was a similar story for Lecuona on his next flying lap after going four tenths quicker in the first three sectors, only to lose all that time heading to the line.
Axel Bassani was the only other rider to get within a second of Bautista, however, that soon changed when Bautista’s final flying lap saw him set a time of 1:46.090s - 1.3 seconds quicker than he managed previously.
Bassani did reduce that margin to eight tenths on his final effort, but Bautista remained unchallenged in the end.
Most World Superbike Records
Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
After topping FP1, Jonathan Rea could only manage fifth on combined times after failing to improve during the afternoon. Instead it was reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who took home the spoils on day one after the Yamaha rider set a brilliant new lap record on race tyres.
There were impressive showings from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi, with the pair finishing second and third, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was fourth fastest.
BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.
Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.
Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 Superpole
13:00 Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 Warm-up
10:00 Superpole Race
13:00 Race 2