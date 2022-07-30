2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (3)

WSBK
30 Jul 2022
Alvaro Bautista, Czech WorldSBK 29 July

Results from Free Practice 3, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.

World Superbike championship leader Alvaro Bautista dominated the third practice session in Most ahead of fellow Ducati rider Axel Bassani.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:46.090s
2Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.852s
3Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.353s
4Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+2.038s
5Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+2.098s
6Ryan VickersGBRPedercini Kawasaki+2.776s
7Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+2.794s
8Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.844s
9Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+3.056s
10Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+3.210s
11Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+3.375s
12Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+4.200s
13Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+4.466s
14Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+4.490s
15Peter HickmanGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+4.943s
16Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+5.132s
17Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+6.355s
18Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+6.853s
19Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+7.438s
20Michal PresekCZERohac & Fetja Motoracing+8.843s
21Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing DucatiNo Time Set
22Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport YamahaNo Time Set
23Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti KawasakiNo Time Set
24Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamNo Time Set
25Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKNo Time Set

With overnight rain leaving the Autodrom Most in damp and tricky conditions for the start of FP3, Bautista was the first rider to venture out. 

Not in a hurry to explore a wet Most circuit, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was more interested in watching Bautista navigate the conditions rather than joining him on-track, as was the case for Scott Redding. 

Philipp Oettl was also out on-track aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R, as was Czech rider Michal Prasek. 

Reacting to your UNPOPULAR MotoGP opinions | Crash.net MotoGP

After his big highside in FP2, a crash that required an early medical check prior to FP3 getting underway, Team HRC rider Iker Lecuona was next to test out the wet conditions. 

With the weather forecast unpredictable for the remainder of Saturday, Razgatlioglu then sprung into action aboard his Yamaha R1. 

Razgatlioglu set one flying lap before returning to pit lane, leaving Bautista comfortably fastest. 

As Oettl and Andrea Locatelli exchanged second place, Bautista’s lead was slowly being eaten into. The first rider to get within 1.5s of Bautista was Lecuona as the former MotoGP rider jumped up to second ahead of Oettl. 

As was the case during Friday practice, sector four was proving to be a huge strength for Bautista and Ducati - +0.081s down after three sectors, Lecuona finished his next lap +0.538s away from the series leader. 

It was a similar story for Lecuona on his next flying lap after going four tenths quicker in the first three sectors, only to lose all that time heading to the line. 

Axel Bassani was the only other rider to get within a second of Bautista, however, that soon changed when Bautista’s final flying lap saw him set a time of 1:46.090s - 1.3 seconds quicker than he managed previously. 

Bassani did reduce that margin to eight tenths on his final effort, but Bautista remained unchallenged in the end. 

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

After topping FP1, Jonathan Rea could only manage fifth on combined times after failing to improve during the afternoon. Instead it was reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who took home the spoils on day one after the Yamaha rider set a brilliant new lap record on race tyres. 

There were impressive showings from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi, with the pair finishing second and third, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was fourth fastest. 

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark. 

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours. 

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1 

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2 

Saturday 

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday 

08:00-08:15 Warm-up 

10:00 Superpole Race 

13:00 Race 2

 