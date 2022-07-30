World Superbike championship leader Alvaro Bautista dominated the third practice session in Most ahead of fellow Ducati rider Axel Bassani.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:46.090s 2 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.852s 3 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.353s 4 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +2.038s 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +2.098s 6 Ryan Vickers GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +2.776s 7 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +2.794s 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.844s 9 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +3.056s 10 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +3.210s 11 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +3.375s 12 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +4.200s 13 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +4.466s 14 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +4.490s 15 Peter Hickman GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +4.943s 16 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +5.132s 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +6.355s 18 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +6.853s 19 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +7.438s 20 Michal Presek CZE Rohac & Fetja Motoracing +8.843s 21 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati No Time Set 22 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha No Time Set 23 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki No Time Set 24 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team No Time Set 25 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK No Time Set

With overnight rain leaving the Autodrom Most in damp and tricky conditions for the start of FP3, Bautista was the first rider to venture out.

Not in a hurry to explore a wet Most circuit, Michael Ruben Rinaldi was more interested in watching Bautista navigate the conditions rather than joining him on-track, as was the case for Scott Redding.

Philipp Oettl was also out on-track aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R, as was Czech rider Michal Prasek.

Reacting to your UNPOPULAR MotoGP opinions | Crash.net MotoGP Video of Reacting to your UNPOPULAR MotoGP opinions | Crash.net MotoGP Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

After his big highside in FP2, a crash that required an early medical check prior to FP3 getting underway, Team HRC rider Iker Lecuona was next to test out the wet conditions.

With the weather forecast unpredictable for the remainder of Saturday, Razgatlioglu then sprung into action aboard his Yamaha R1.

Razgatlioglu set one flying lap before returning to pit lane, leaving Bautista comfortably fastest.

As Oettl and Andrea Locatelli exchanged second place, Bautista’s lead was slowly being eaten into. The first rider to get within 1.5s of Bautista was Lecuona as the former MotoGP rider jumped up to second ahead of Oettl.

As was the case during Friday practice, sector four was proving to be a huge strength for Bautista and Ducati - +0.081s down after three sectors, Lecuona finished his next lap +0.538s away from the series leader.

It was a similar story for Lecuona on his next flying lap after going four tenths quicker in the first three sectors, only to lose all that time heading to the line.

Axel Bassani was the only other rider to get within a second of Bautista, however, that soon changed when Bautista’s final flying lap saw him set a time of 1:46.090s - 1.3 seconds quicker than he managed previously.

Bassani did reduce that margin to eight tenths on his final effort, but Bautista remained unchallenged in the end.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

After topping FP1, Jonathan Rea could only manage fifth on combined times after failing to improve during the afternoon. Instead it was reigning world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu who took home the spoils on day one after the Yamaha rider set a brilliant new lap record on race tyres.

There were impressive showings from Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi, with the pair finishing second and third, while series leader Alvaro Bautista was fourth fastest.

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 Warm-up

10:00 Superpole Race

13:00 Race 2