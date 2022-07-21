With Scott Redding already signed for next season, BMW’s decision to retain Van Der Mark means it will continue with the same line-up for a second consecutive season, the first time that’s happened since returning to WorldSBK as a full factory project in 2019.

Van Der Mark has only competed in three races so far this season after a mountain bike accident during the pre-season ruled him out of the season-opener in Aragon.

Another heavy fall, this time during free practice for round three of the championship in Estoril, has since left the Dutchman on the sidelines once again.

A five-time WorldSBK race winner, Van Der Mark has been with BMW since the beginning of last season, only Eugene Laverty’s tenure with the German manufacturer has been longer.

With Van Der Mark getting closer to a return and BMW having made huge improvements at Donington Park, the second half of 2022 could see Redding and Van Der Mark become regular podium challengers.

"I am very happy in the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family and pleased about the extension of our collaboration," said Van Der Mark. "Unfortunately, for me personally, the current season has not worked out how I had imagined so far. However, I cannot change that. It is now important to recover fully."

‘I miss everything’, says the eight-year WorldSBK veteran

"I want to get back on my BMW M 1000 RR as quickly as possible. I miss everything – the team, the bike, racing. However, all that matters is what the doctors say, and I am following their recommendations.

"We’ll have to see exactly when I can race again. I saw at Assen just how much potential the bike has this season, and the project has made further progress since then – you could see that in the recent races, and it was confirmed by Scott’s podium last time out at Donington.

"I am looking forward to returning to action and doing my bit. I am sure we have a successful future together."

Van Der Mark will miss next week’s second ever WorldSBK round at Most (Czech Republic), however, a return following the summer break at Magny-Cours in September is likely.