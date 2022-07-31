Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished Most World Superbike Warm-up fastest as he looks to bounce back from a tough race one.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 1:31.650s 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.062s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.361s 4 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.467s 5 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +0.482s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +0.717s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +0.744s 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.987s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.140s 10 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.171s 11 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.266s 12 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.575s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.662s 14 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +1.801s 15 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.843s 16 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +1.981s 17 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +1.990s 18 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +2.066s 19 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.365s 20 Peter Hickman GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +2.412s 21 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +2.635s 22 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +2.870s 23 Ryan Vickers GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +3.151s 24 Michal Presek CZE Rohac & Fetja Motoracing Did Not Start 25 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK Did Not Start

Fifth in race one as he continues to push for the second factory Aruba.it Ducati seat in 2023, Axel Bassani was fastest during the initial stages of Warm-up.

An impressive lap time from Razgatlioglu saw the reigning World Superbike champion go half a second clear of Rea.

Bassani reduced Razgatlioglu’s lead after splitting the two 2021 title rivals, before Iker Lecuona jumped up to P2 - +0.356s off the Yamaha rider.

A time of 1:31.650s saw Rinaldi move to the top of the leaderboard with five minutes remaining, while team-mate Alvaro Bautista was finally on-track after choosing to remain in the garage during the opening stages.

Despite challenging Rinaldi’s top time on several occasions late on, Rea remained second overall with Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Scott Redding rounding out the top five.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Bautista wins Most World Superbike race one

While Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea were the expected challengers for victory, which was the case for much of the race, it was Bautista who came through to ultimately dominate at Most.

Able to stay in touch during the early laps, Bautista got faster and faster as the race developed before back-to-back overtakes on Razgatlioglu and Rea saw him take the lead.

Bautista had to contend with pressure from Scott Redding, who like Bautista got stronger as the 22 lap race unfolded. His seventh win of the 2022 campaign, Bautista now leads the championship by 29 points.

Following Saturday’s race one it was announced that current Bonovo Action BMW rider Eugene Laverty will take up a co-owner and rider coach role with the team. It means the former MotoGP rider will bring an end to his WorldSBK career that lasted a total of ten seasons.

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2

Saturday

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday

08:00-08:15 Warm-up

10:00 Superpole Race

13:00 Race 2