2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Warm-up Results

WSBK
31 Jul 2022
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Czech WorldSBK 30 July

Results from warm-up, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished Most World Superbike Warm-up fastest as he looks to bounce back from a tough race one. 

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati1:31.650s
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.062s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.361s
4Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.467s
5Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+0.482s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+0.717s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+0.744s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.987s
9Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.140s
10Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.171s
11Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.266s
12Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.575s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.662s
14Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+1.801s
15Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.843s
16Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+1.981s
17Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+1.990s
18Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+2.066s
19Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+2.365s
20Peter HickmanGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+2.412s
21Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+2.635s
22Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.870s
23Ryan VickersGBRPedercini Kawasaki+3.151s
24Michal PresekCZERohac & Fetja MotoracingDid Not Start
25Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDid Not Start

Fifth in race one as he continues to push for the second factory Aruba.it Ducati seat in 2023, Axel Bassani was fastest during the initial stages of Warm-up. 

An impressive lap time from Razgatlioglu saw the reigning World Superbike champion go half a second clear of Rea. 

Bassani reduced Razgatlioglu’s lead after splitting the two 2021 title rivals, before Iker Lecuona jumped up to P2 - +0.356s off the Yamaha rider. 

A time of 1:31.650s saw Rinaldi move to the top of the leaderboard with five minutes remaining, while team-mate Alvaro Bautista was finally on-track after choosing to remain in the garage during the opening stages.

Despite challenging Rinaldi’s top time on several occasions late on, Rea remained second overall with Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Scott Redding rounding out the top five.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Bautista wins Most World Superbike race one

While Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea were the expected challengers for victory, which was the case for much of the race, it was Bautista who came through to ultimately dominate at Most. 

Able to stay in touch during the early laps, Bautista got faster and faster as the race developed before back-to-back overtakes on Razgatlioglu and Rea saw him take the lead. 

Bautista had to contend with pressure from Scott Redding, who like Bautista got stronger as the 22 lap race unfolded. His seventh win of the 2022 campaign, Bautista now leads the championship by 29 points.

Following Saturday’s race one it was announced that current Bonovo Action BMW rider Eugene Laverty will take up a co-owner and rider coach role with the team. It means the former MotoGP rider will bring an end to his WorldSBK career that lasted a total of ten seasons. 

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark. 

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours. 

Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday 

09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1 

14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2 

Saturday 

08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3

10:10-10:25 Superpole

13:00 Race 1

Sunday 

08:00-08:15 Warm-up 

10:00 Superpole Race 

13:00 Race 2

 