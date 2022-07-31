2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Warm-up Results
Results from warm-up, round six of the 2022 World Superbike Championship at the Autodrom Most.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished Most World Superbike Warm-up fastest as he looks to bounce back from a tough race one.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|1:31.650s
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.062s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.361s
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.467s
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+0.482s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+0.717s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+0.744s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.987s
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.140s
|10
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.171s
|11
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.266s
|12
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.575s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.662s
|14
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1.801s
|15
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.843s
|16
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+1.981s
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+1.990s
|18
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+2.066s
|19
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+2.365s
|20
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+2.412s
|21
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+2.635s
|22
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.870s
|23
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+3.151s
|24
|Michal Presek
|CZE
|Rohac & Fetja Motoracing
|Did Not Start
|25
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|Did Not Start
Fifth in race one as he continues to push for the second factory Aruba.it Ducati seat in 2023, Axel Bassani was fastest during the initial stages of Warm-up.
An impressive lap time from Razgatlioglu saw the reigning World Superbike champion go half a second clear of Rea.
Bassani reduced Razgatlioglu’s lead after splitting the two 2021 title rivals, before Iker Lecuona jumped up to P2 - +0.356s off the Yamaha rider.
A time of 1:31.650s saw Rinaldi move to the top of the leaderboard with five minutes remaining, while team-mate Alvaro Bautista was finally on-track after choosing to remain in the garage during the opening stages.
Despite challenging Rinaldi’s top time on several occasions late on, Rea remained second overall with Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Scott Redding rounding out the top five.
Most World Superbike Records
Fastest ever lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.506s (2022)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha
Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati
Bautista wins Most World Superbike race one
While Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea were the expected challengers for victory, which was the case for much of the race, it was Bautista who came through to ultimately dominate at Most.
Able to stay in touch during the early laps, Bautista got faster and faster as the race developed before back-to-back overtakes on Razgatlioglu and Rea saw him take the lead.
Bautista had to contend with pressure from Scott Redding, who like Bautista got stronger as the 22 lap race unfolded. His seventh win of the 2022 campaign, Bautista now leads the championship by 29 points.
Following Saturday’s race one it was announced that current Bonovo Action BMW rider Eugene Laverty will take up a co-owner and rider coach role with the team. It means the former MotoGP rider will bring an end to his WorldSBK career that lasted a total of ten seasons.
BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.
Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.
Most World Superbike weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday
09:30-10:15 Free Practice 1
14:00-14:45 Free Practice 2
Saturday
08:00-08:30 Free Practice 3
10:10-10:25 Superpole
13:00 Race 1
Sunday
08:00-08:15 Warm-up
10:00 Superpole Race
13:00 Race 2