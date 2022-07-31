Toprak Razgatlioglu takes his second consecutive Most World Superbike victory after dominating race two ahead of Alvaro Bautista.

2022 World Superbike Autodrom Most, Czech Republic - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 22 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.756s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.833s 4 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +9.693s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +11.970s 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +17.644s 7 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +23.418s 8 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +26.436s 9 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +27.914s 10 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +30.857s 11 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +42.047s 12 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +45.735s 13 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +46.989s 14 Peter Hickman GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +47.065s 15 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +59.050s 16 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1'01.271s 17 Ryan Vickers GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +1'13.958s 18 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1'17.001s 19 Michal Presek CZE Rohac & Fetja Motoracing DNF 20 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 21 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha DNF 22 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF 23 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 24 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW Did Not Start 25 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK Did Not Start

Courtesy of winning the Superpole race, Razgatlioglu started from pole for the first time this weekend.

And it was Razgatlioglu who again made the best start of the top three, although Axel Bassani was just as impressive as he went from fifth to third.

Amongst the fast starting Yamaha of Razgatlioglu and three Ducatis, Rea suffered his worst start of the weekend as he dropped from second to fifth.

An aggressive Bassani pounced on Rinaldi for third, however, the Italian lost out to both Rinaldi and Rea before the opening lap was complete.

After making his way through on Rinaldi for third, Rea was then frustrated by the Ducati’s top speed as the Italian fought back along the start-finish straight.

But as Rinaldi attempted to out-brake Rea into turn one, the 26 year-old instead crashed out.

As Bautista tried to take the lead from Razgatlioglu into turn one, the Ducati rider out-braked himself and therefore took to the off-track chicane.

As he re-joined the circuit, Bautista was passed by Razgatlioglu and Rea, while Redding, who also went off at turn one re-joined ahead of Bassani.

A change for the lead was then complete on lap six as Rea got the better of Razgatlioglu heading into turn one. The fastest rider on the circuit, Bautista began to rapidly close in on the front two who were again costing each other time by battling for the lead.

Three-wide heading into turn one, lap 9 saw Rea and Bautista overhaul Razgatlioglu, with the Ducati rider looking ominous in P2. With ten laps to go, Bautista finally got the better of Rea into turn one, again using his Panigale V4 R’s incredible top speed.

Although Bautista wasn’t able to clear off as easily as he did in race one, an overtake from Razgatlioglu on Rea allowed the Ducati rider to edge out a small lead on lap 14.

All over the back of Bautista with seven laps to go, Razgatlioglu took his opportunity at turn 18 before surprisingly keeping the Ducati rider behind along the start-finish straight.

A much better performance from Garrett Gerloff, the American was sixth and catching Bassani with a few laps to go.

Determined not to lose out on victory, Razgatlioglu set the fastest lap of the race on lap 17 of 22. Another stunning 1m37s lap from Razgatlioglu saw him break clear of Bautista and Rea by almost a second.

Continuing to pump in the sort of lap times that no one else could match, Razgatlioglu was now 1.5 seconds ahead of the Spaniard with two laps remaining.

Struggling with a lack of energy and a fever over the weekend, Alex Lowes chose not to take part in race two.

Iker Lecuona and Gerloff ran into late issues which saw both riders failure to finish, thus elevating Xavi Vierge and Philipp Oettl into seventh and eighth.

Most World Superbike Records

Fastest ever lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:30.946s (2022)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Yamaha

Race 2 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 -

Razgatlioglu beats Rea in World Superbike classic

Unable to keep pace with Bautista in race one, Sunday’s Superpole race played out with Bautista being the rider who failed to stay with Razgatlioglu and Rea.

A victory that looked comfortable after edging away in the early stages, Razgatlioglu instead found himself defending from Rea who appeared faster than the Yamaha rider over the last three laps.

Despite three separate overtakes from Rea, Razgatlioglu ultimately held off the six-time World Superbike champion but not before contact was made.

A late defence from Razgatlioglu compromised Rea heading into turn 15, with the Kawasaki rider having to run through the gravel.

Bautista wins Most World Superbike race one

While Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea were the expected challengers for victory, which was the case for much of the race, it was Bautista who came through to ultimately dominate at Most.

Able to stay in touch during the early laps, Bautista got faster and faster as the race developed before back-to-back overtakes on Razgatlioglu and Rea saw him take the lead.

Bautista had to contend with pressure from Scott Redding, who like Bautista got stronger as the 22 lap race unfolded. His seventh win of the 2022 campaign, Bautista now leads the championship by 29 points.

Following Saturday’s race one it was announced that current Bonovo Action BMW rider Eugene Laverty will take up a co-owner and rider coach role with the team. It means the former MotoGP rider will bring an end to his WorldSBK career that lasted a total of ten seasons.

BSB rider Ryan Vickers made his World Superbike debut for Pedercini Kawasaki on Friday, as did Prasek for Rohac & Fetja Motoracing BMW. Making his second consecutive World Superbike start, Peter Hickman was also in action for the factory BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, replacing the injured Michael Van Der Mark.

Fresh off a new one-year deal with BMW, Van Der Mark, who has missed every round except his home race in Assen, will make his return to action following the summer break at Magny-Cours.