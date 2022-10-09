Portimao WorldSBK Warm-up Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest from Alvaro Bautista

RobertJones's picture
9 Oct 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Portuguese WorldSBK, 8 October

Results from Race 1, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Toprak Razgatlioglu continues his superb form at Portimao by topping WorldSBK Warm-up ahead of Alvaro Bautista

After his impressive P2 in race one, Bautista showed good pace to lead the early stages of Warm-up from Alex Lowes

Razgatlioglu then set a stunning time of 1:40.116s to go four tenths clear of Bautista. 

Struggling to match his title rivals, Jonathan Rea was down in sixth place - eight tenths off the pace being shown by Razgatlioglu. 

While Razgatliolgu remained unchallenged at the top of the timingsheets, team-mate Andrea Locatelli was also making good progress aboard his R1, slotting into fifth spot ahead of Rea before making that P4. 

Bautista remained second ahead of Lowes while Rea finished in seventh spot.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK1.40.116s
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.394s
3Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.404s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+0.535s
5Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.541s
6Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.767s
7Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.859s
8Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.074s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+1.080s
10Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.113s
11Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+1.130s
12Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+1.156s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+1.189s
14Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+1.230s
15Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+1.253s
16Leon HaslamGBRPedercini Kawasaki+1.625s
17Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+1.801s
18Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.893s
19Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+1.942s
20Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+1.998s
21Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+2.148s
22Marvin FritzGERYART Yamaha+2.261s
23Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+2.312s
24Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+2.638s
25Jake GagneUSAFresh N Lean Attack Yamaha+2.837s
26Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+3.268s

Portimao WorldSBK Records: 

Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

2022 Portimao Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season. 

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

Portimao Weekend Schedule:

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00

 