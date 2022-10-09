Portimao WorldSBK Warm-up Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu fastest from Alvaro Bautista
Results from Race 1, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Toprak Razgatlioglu continues his superb form at Portimao by topping WorldSBK Warm-up ahead of Alvaro Bautista.
After his impressive P2 in race one, Bautista showed good pace to lead the early stages of Warm-up from Alex Lowes.
Razgatlioglu then set a stunning time of 1:40.116s to go four tenths clear of Bautista.
Struggling to match his title rivals, Jonathan Rea was down in sixth place - eight tenths off the pace being shown by Razgatlioglu.
While Razgatliolgu remained unchallenged at the top of the timingsheets, team-mate Andrea Locatelli was also making good progress aboard his R1, slotting into fifth spot ahead of Rea before making that P4.
Bautista remained second ahead of Lowes while Rea finished in seventh spot.
|2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|1.40.116s
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.394s
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.404s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+0.535s
|5
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.541s
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+0.767s
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.859s
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.074s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+1.080s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.113s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+1.130s
|12
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+1.156s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+1.189s
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.230s
|15
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+1.253s
|16
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+1.625s
|17
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1.801s
|18
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+1.893s
|19
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1.942s
|20
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+1.998s
|21
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+2.148s
|22
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|YART Yamaha
|+2.261s
|23
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+2.312s
|24
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+2.638s
|25
|Jake Gagne
|USA
|Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha
|+2.837s
|26
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+3.268s
Portimao WorldSBK Records:
Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2021 Portimao Winners:
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
2022 Portimao Winners
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.
Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.
Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.
Portimao Weekend Schedule:
Friday
Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15
Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30
Superpole: 11:10-11:25
Race 1: 14:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 09:00-09:15
Superpole Race: 11:00
Race 2: 14:00