Toprak Razgatlioglu continues his superb form at Portimao by topping WorldSBK Warm-up ahead of Alvaro Bautista.

After his impressive P2 in race one, Bautista showed good pace to lead the early stages of Warm-up from Alex Lowes.

Razgatlioglu then set a stunning time of 1:40.116s to go four tenths clear of Bautista.

Struggling to match his title rivals, Jonathan Rea was down in sixth place - eight tenths off the pace being shown by Razgatlioglu.

While Razgatliolgu remained unchallenged at the top of the timingsheets, team-mate Andrea Locatelli was also making good progress aboard his R1, slotting into fifth spot ahead of Rea before making that P4.

Bautista remained second ahead of Lowes while Rea finished in seventh spot.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 1.40.116s 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.394s 3 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.404s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +0.535s 5 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.541s 6 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +0.767s 7 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.859s 8 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.074s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +1.080s 10 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.113s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +1.130s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +1.156s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +1.189s 14 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +1.230s 15 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +1.253s 16 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +1.625s 17 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +1.801s 18 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +1.893s 19 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +1.942s 20 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +1.998s 21 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +2.148s 22 Marvin Fritz GER YART Yamaha +2.261s 23 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +2.312s 24 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +2.638s 25 Jake Gagne USA Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha +2.837s 26 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +3.268s

Portimao WorldSBK Records:

Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

2022 Portimao Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

Portimao Weekend Schedule:

Friday

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00