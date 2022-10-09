Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it back-to-back WorldSBK wins at Portimao following a thrilling battle with Alvaro Bautista.

Razgatlioglu made a brilliant start as he swooped past Jonathan Rea on the run down to turn one.

Also making up a position was Bautista as the series leader pounced on Rea’s team-mate Alex Lowes.

After getting a great run out of the final corner, Rea attempted to take the lead away from Razgatlioglu, only for Bautista to blast past the pair of them and claim the lead into turn one.

However, the reigning world champion responded immediately as he went through on Bautista under braking at turn five.

Despite setting a new race lap record, Razgatlioglu was unable to break clear of Bautista and Rea, with the latter the next to set a new race lap record.

Bautista’s attempts at taking the lead were then halted on back-to-back laps as Razgatlioglu somehow managed to out-break the Ducati rider despite the Spaniard having got ahead before the braking zone for turn one.

With four laps to go Bautista made his fourth overtake for the lead, however, he was again relegated to second when Razgatlioglu made a late dash to the inside.

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 10 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +0.123s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.434s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1.976s 5 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +3.965s 6 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +5.969s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +6.067s 8 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +11.297s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +11.945s 10 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +12.014s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +12.692s 12 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +12.937s 13 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +15.165s 14 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +18.996s 15 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +20.677s 16 Jake Gagne USA Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha +20.816s 17 Marvin Fritz GER YART Yamaha +24.172s 18 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +24.575s 19 Leon Haslam GBR Pedercini Kawasaki +25.909s 20 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +26.206s 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +26.421s 22 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +27.390s 23 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +29.711s 24 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +45.459s 25 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 26 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF

A mirror-image of the attempted turn one overtakes took place on lap eight as Razgatlioglu again held strong, although Bautista momentarily lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R this time around.

Razgatlioglu was able to hold off Bautista during the final few laps, as the Ducati rider failed to make another challenge at turn one.

Portimao WSBK Records:

Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

2022 Portimao Winners

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

Portimao WSBK Weekend Schedule:

Friday

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00