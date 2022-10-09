Portimao WorldSBK Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu beats Alvaro Bautista in epic duel
Results from the Superpole Race, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.
Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it back-to-back WorldSBK wins at Portimao following a thrilling battle with Alvaro Bautista.
Razgatlioglu made a brilliant start as he swooped past Jonathan Rea on the run down to turn one.
Also making up a position was Bautista as the series leader pounced on Rea’s team-mate Alex Lowes.
After getting a great run out of the final corner, Rea attempted to take the lead away from Razgatlioglu, only for Bautista to blast past the pair of them and claim the lead into turn one.
However, the reigning world champion responded immediately as he went through on Bautista under braking at turn five.
Despite setting a new race lap record, Razgatlioglu was unable to break clear of Bautista and Rea, with the latter the next to set a new race lap record.
Bautista’s attempts at taking the lead were then halted on back-to-back laps as Razgatlioglu somehow managed to out-break the Ducati rider despite the Spaniard having got ahead before the braking zone for turn one.
With four laps to go Bautista made his fourth overtake for the lead, however, he was again relegated to second when Razgatlioglu made a late dash to the inside.
|2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|10 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+0.123s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.434s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1.976s
|5
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+3.965s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+5.969s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+6.067s
|8
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+11.297s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+11.945s
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+12.014s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+12.692s
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+12.937s
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+15.165s
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+18.996s
|15
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+20.677s
|16
|Jake Gagne
|USA
|Fresh N Lean Attack Yamaha
|+20.816s
|17
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|YART Yamaha
|+24.172s
|18
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+24.575s
|19
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+25.909s
|20
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+26.206s
|21
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+26.421s
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+27.390s
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+29.711s
|24
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+45.459s
|25
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|26
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
A mirror-image of the attempted turn one overtakes took place on lap eight as Razgatlioglu again held strong, although Bautista momentarily lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R this time around.
Razgatlioglu was able to hold off Bautista during the final few laps, as the Ducati rider failed to make another challenge at turn one.
Portimao WSBK Records:
Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s
2021 Portimao Winners:
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
2022 Portimao Winners
Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.
Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season.
Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.
Portimao WSBK Weekend Schedule:
Friday
Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15
Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30
Superpole: 11:10-11:25
Race 1: 14:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 09:00-09:15
Superpole Race: 11:00
Race 2: 14:00