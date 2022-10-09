Portimao WorldSBK Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu beats Alvaro Bautista in epic duel

RobertJones's picture
9 Oct 2022
Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu, Portuguese WorldSBK, 8 October

Results from the Superpole Race, round nine of the 2022 WorldSBK Championship at Portimao, Portugal.

Toprak Razgatlioglu makes it back-to-back WorldSBK wins at Portimao following a thrilling battle with Alvaro Bautista

Razgatlioglu made a brilliant start as he swooped past Jonathan Rea on the run down to turn one.

Also making up a position was Bautista as the series leader pounced on Rea’s team-mate Alex Lowes

After getting a great run out of the final corner, Rea attempted to take the lead away from Razgatlioglu, only for Bautista to blast past the pair of them and claim the lead into turn one. 

However, the reigning world champion responded immediately as he went through on Bautista under braking at turn five. 

Despite setting a new race lap record, Razgatlioglu was unable to break clear of Bautista and Rea, with the latter the next to set a new race lap record. 

Bautista’s attempts at taking the lead were then halted on back-to-back laps as Razgatlioglu somehow managed to out-break the Ducati rider despite the Spaniard having got ahead before the braking zone for turn one. 

With four laps to go Bautista made his fourth overtake for the lead, however, he was again relegated to second when Razgatlioglu made a late dash to the inside. 

2022 World Superbike Portimao, Portugal - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK10 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+0.123s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.434s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1.976s
5Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+3.965s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+5.969s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+6.067s
8Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+11.297s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+11.945s
10Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+12.014s
11Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+12.692s
12Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+12.937s
13Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+15.165s
14Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+18.996s
15Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+20.677s
16Jake GagneUSAFresh N Lean Attack Yamaha+20.816s
17Marvin FritzGERYART Yamaha+24.172s
18Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+24.575s
19Leon HaslamGBRPedercini Kawasaki+25.909s
20Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+26.206s
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+26.421s
22Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+27.390s
23Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+29.711s
24Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+45.459s
25Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF
26Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF

A mirror-image of the attempted turn one overtakes took place on lap eight as Razgatlioglu again held strong, although Bautista momentarily lost the front-end of his Panigale V4 R this time around.

Razgatlioglu was able to hold off Bautista during the final few laps, as the Ducati rider failed to make another challenge at turn one.

Portimao WSBK Records: 

Lap record: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:39.610s

2021 Portimao Winners:

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race: Michael Van Der Mark NED BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Race 2: Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

2022 Portimao Winners 

Race 1: Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Two riders making their final appearances of the season at Portimao are Ponsson and Roberto Tamburini as the pair won’t be participating in the non-European rounds in Argentina, Indonesia and Australia.

Luca Bernardi is also making his final appearance of the season after being dropped by Barni Racing Ducati for the final three races. Bernardi will move back to WorldSSP with CM Racing Ducati, as Xavi Fores is set to replace him for the remainder of the season. 

Axel Bassani has signed a new deal at Motocorsa Ducati, taking the tally of confirmed WorldSBK riders for 2023 up to 18.

Portimao WSBK Weekend Schedule:

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 10:30-11:15

Free Practice 2: 15:00-15:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 09:00-09:30

Superpole: 11:10-11:25

Race 1: 14:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 09:00-09:15

Superpole Race: 11:00

Race 2: 14:00

 