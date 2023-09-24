2023 Aragon World Superbike - Superpole Race Results

Alvaro Bautista, Aragon WorldSBK, 23 September

Results from the Superpole Race, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.

Unlike Race 1, Jonathan Rea managed to hold off Alvaro Bautista heading into turn one despite the Ducati rider getting a better start.

While close to Rea coming out of turn 15, Bautista could not get through on Rea down the back straight as the six-time world champion led at the end of lap one.

Opening leads over seven and eight tenths on laps two and three, Rea saw more than half his advantage disappear in the final sector.

Coming under big pressure with five laps remaining, Rea was very deep into turn one which allowed the Spanaird to line-up a move. 

But Rea responded in the middle part of the lap as he increased his lead by over half a second. 

Bautista made his first move at turn one with four laps to go, but Rea bravely held on around the outside as he came back through at turn two. The loss of momentum then allowed Razgatlioglu to jump past Bautista at turn three.

Riding as close as they have all season, Rea, Razgatlioglu and Bautista were separated by two tenths as they started the penultimate lap. 

With Razgatlioglu losing touch on the final lap, Bautista made a brilliant overtake at turn five before attempting to close down Rea. Bautista then did just that as he overtook Rea around the outside of the back straight.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Superpole Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati10 Laps
2Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+0.179s
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.475s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+5.013s
5Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+6.013s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+7.024s
7Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+8.592s
8Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+9.384s
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+9.740s
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+10.103s
11Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+10.279s
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+10.405s
13Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+15.185s
14Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+15.300s
15Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+15.699s
16Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+20.947s
17Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+23.827s
18Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+27.934s
19Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+28.005s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+29.003s
21Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+34.311s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+42.997s
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingDNF
24Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWMDNF
25Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMWDNF

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati