2023 Aragon World Superbike - Superpole Race Results
Results from the Superpole Race, round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.
Unlike Race 1, Jonathan Rea managed to hold off Alvaro Bautista heading into turn one despite the Ducati rider getting a better start.
While close to Rea coming out of turn 15, Bautista could not get through on Rea down the back straight as the six-time world champion led at the end of lap one.
Opening leads over seven and eight tenths on laps two and three, Rea saw more than half his advantage disappear in the final sector.
Coming under big pressure with five laps remaining, Rea was very deep into turn one which allowed the Spanaird to line-up a move.
But Rea responded in the middle part of the lap as he increased his lead by over half a second.
Bautista made his first move at turn one with four laps to go, but Rea bravely held on around the outside as he came back through at turn two. The loss of momentum then allowed Razgatlioglu to jump past Bautista at turn three.
Riding as close as they have all season, Rea, Razgatlioglu and Bautista were separated by two tenths as they started the penultimate lap.
With Razgatlioglu losing touch on the final lap, Bautista made a brilliant overtake at turn five before attempting to close down Rea. Bautista then did just that as he overtook Rea around the outside of the back straight.
|2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Superpole Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|10 Laps
|2
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+0.179s
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+0.475s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+5.013s
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+6.013s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+7.024s
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+8.592s
|8
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+9.384s
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+9.740s
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+10.103s
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+10.279s
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+10.405s
|13
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+15.185s
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+15.300s
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+15.699s
|16
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+20.947s
|17
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+23.827s
|18
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+27.934s
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+28.005s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+29.003s
|21
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+34.311s
|22
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+42.997s
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|DNF
|24
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|DNF
|25
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
Aragon World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati