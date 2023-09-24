2023 Aragon World Superbike - Superpole Race Results

Unlike Race 1, Jonathan Rea managed to hold off Alvaro Bautista heading into turn one despite the Ducati rider getting a better start.

While close to Rea coming out of turn 15, Bautista could not get through on Rea down the back straight as the six-time world champion led at the end of lap one.

Opening leads over seven and eight tenths on laps two and three, Rea saw more than half his advantage disappear in the final sector.

Coming under big pressure with five laps remaining, Rea was very deep into turn one which allowed the Spanaird to line-up a move.

But Rea responded in the middle part of the lap as he increased his lead by over half a second.

Bautista made his first move at turn one with four laps to go, but Rea bravely held on around the outside as he came back through at turn two. The loss of momentum then allowed Razgatlioglu to jump past Bautista at turn three.

Riding as close as they have all season, Rea, Razgatlioglu and Bautista were separated by two tenths as they started the penultimate lap.

With Razgatlioglu losing touch on the final lap, Bautista made a brilliant overtake at turn five before attempting to close down Rea. Bautista then did just that as he overtook Rea around the outside of the back straight.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Superpole Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 10 Laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +0.179s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +0.475s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +5.013s 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +6.013s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +7.024s 7 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +8.592s 8 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +9.384s 9 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +9.740s 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +10.103s 11 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +10.279s 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +10.405s 13 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +15.185s 14 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +15.300s 15 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +15.699s 16 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +20.947s 17 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +23.827s 18 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +27.934s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +28.005s 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +29.003s 21 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +34.311s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +42.997s 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF 24 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM DNF 25 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW DNF

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati