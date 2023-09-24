2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Race (2) Results
Results from Race (2), round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.
After leading away from pole position, Alvaro Bautista lost the lead at turn five as Jonathan Rea pounced.
Bautista was then moved down to third as Andrea Locatelli made an aggressive overtake two corners later.
- 2023 Aragon World Superbike - Superpole Race Results
- Bautista: “It was 100% my mistake, I threw away a race I was enjoying a lot”
Locatelli’s stunning start then saw him overtake Rea on lap two in order to lead, however, Locatelli was swiftly relegated to P2 as Bautista came back past at turn six.
Rea was then pushed down to P4 as Razgatlioglu made an overtake at the penultimate corner on lap two.
As Bautista began to clear off, Razgatlioglu was finding it very difficult to overtake his teammate as Locatelli was proving to be just as strong on the brakes.
A lead of 1.8 seconds was created by Bautista at the end of lap six, while Rea began coming under pressure from Michael Rinaldi for fourth.
Danilo Petrucci’s weekend came to a quick end after a big puff of smoke was the beginning of a mechanical issue for the Italian.
With ten laps to go Rinaldi cleared Rea while Razgatlioglu was still unable to do the same with Locatelli.
Rea’s struggles were becoming more and more evident as he dropped well behind the battle for the podium.
Still holding off Razgatlioglu, Locatelli’ stunning performance ended with four laps to go as he also suffered a mechanical issue.
|2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|18 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+4.064s
|3
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+7.109s
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+14.007s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+15.270s
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+17.104s
|7
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+18.152s
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+18.574s
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+19.940s
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+22.509s
|11
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+23.129s
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+27.041s
|13
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+27.818s
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+32.000s
|15
|Florian Marino
|FRA
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+34.509s
|16
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+34.821s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+36.678s
|18
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+42.804s
|19
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+51.427s
|20
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+51.690s
|21
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|1'06.208s
|22
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|DNF
|23
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|DNF
|24
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|DNF
|25
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|DNF
Aragon World Superbike Records
Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Race 2 -