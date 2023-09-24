2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Race (2) Results

24 Sep 2023
Results from Race (2), round 10 of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Aragon, Spain.

After leading away from pole position, Alvaro Bautista lost the lead at turn five as Jonathan Rea pounced. 

Bautista was then moved down to third as Andrea Locatelli made an aggressive overtake two corners later.

Locatelli’s stunning start then saw him overtake Rea on lap two in order to lead, however, Locatelli was swiftly relegated to P2 as Bautista came back past at turn six. 

Rea was then pushed down to P4 as Razgatlioglu made an overtake at the penultimate corner on lap two. 

As Bautista began to clear off, Razgatlioglu was finding it very difficult to overtake his teammate as Locatelli was proving to be just as strong on the brakes. 

A lead of 1.8 seconds was created by Bautista at the end of lap six, while Rea began coming under pressure from Michael Rinaldi for fourth. 

Danilo Petrucci’s weekend came to a quick end after a big puff of smoke was the beginning of a mechanical issue for the Italian. 

With ten laps to go Rinaldi cleared Rea while Razgatlioglu was still unable to do the same with Locatelli.

Rea’s struggles were becoming more and more evident as he dropped well behind the battle for the podium. 

Still holding off Razgatlioglu, Locatelli’ stunning performance ended with four laps to go as he also suffered a mechanical issue.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati18 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+4.064s
3Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+7.109s
4Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+14.007s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+15.270s
6Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+17.104s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+18.152s
8Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+18.574s
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+19.940s
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+22.509s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+23.129s
12Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+27.041s
13Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+27.818s
14Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+32.000s
15Florian MarinoFRAKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+34.509s
16Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+34.821s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+36.678s
18Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+42.804s
19Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+51.427s
20Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+51.690s
21Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki1'06.208s
22Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingDNF
23Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBKDNF
24Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamDNF
25Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWMDNF

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

