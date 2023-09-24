2023 Aragon World Superbike - Full Race (2) Results

After leading away from pole position, Alvaro Bautista lost the lead at turn five as Jonathan Rea pounced.

Bautista was then moved down to third as Andrea Locatelli made an aggressive overtake two corners later.

Locatelli’s stunning start then saw him overtake Rea on lap two in order to lead, however, Locatelli was swiftly relegated to P2 as Bautista came back past at turn six.

Rea was then pushed down to P4 as Razgatlioglu made an overtake at the penultimate corner on lap two.

As Bautista began to clear off, Razgatlioglu was finding it very difficult to overtake his teammate as Locatelli was proving to be just as strong on the brakes.

A lead of 1.8 seconds was created by Bautista at the end of lap six, while Rea began coming under pressure from Michael Rinaldi for fourth.

Danilo Petrucci’s weekend came to a quick end after a big puff of smoke was the beginning of a mechanical issue for the Italian.

With ten laps to go Rinaldi cleared Rea while Razgatlioglu was still unable to do the same with Locatelli.

Rea’s struggles were becoming more and more evident as he dropped well behind the battle for the podium.

Still holding off Razgatlioglu, Locatelli’ stunning performance ended with four laps to go as he also suffered a mechanical issue.

2023 World Superbike Aragon, Spain - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 18 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +4.064s 3 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +7.109s 4 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +14.007s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +15.270s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +17.104s 7 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +18.152s 8 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +18.574s 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +19.940s 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +22.509s 11 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +23.129s 12 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +27.041s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +27.818s 14 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +32.000s 15 Florian Marino FRA Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +34.509s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +34.821s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +36.678s 18 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +42.804s 19 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +51.427s 20 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +51.690s 21 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki 1'06.208s 22 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF 23 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK DNF 24 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team DNF 25 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM DNF

Aragon World Superbike Records

Fastest lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:47.973s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Race 2 -