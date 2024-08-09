Portuguese World Superbike FP1 Results: Razgatlioglu leads BMW 1-2

Results from the first free practice of the Portuguese World Superbike round at Portimao.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 UK WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP1 Result | Rd 7/13

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1

Toprak Razgatlioglu

TUR

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

1:40.777

2

Garrett Gerloff

USA

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

1:41.168

3

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:41.299

4

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Barni Spark Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:41.307

5

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:41.430

6

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.449

7

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.749

8

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:41.773

9

Michael van der Mark

NED

ROKiT BMW Motorrad

BMW M 1000 RR

1:41.824

10

Remy Gardner

AUS

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.826

11

Xavi Vierge

ESP

Team HRC

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:41.838

12

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

GYTR GRT Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:41.874

13

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

ITA

Motocorsa Racing

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:41.928

14

Bradley Ray

GBR

Motoxracing Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:42.176

15

Scott Redding

GBR

Bonovo Action BMW

BMW M 1000 RR

1:42.214

16

Andrea Iannone

ITA

Team Go Eleven

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:42.302

17

Axel Bassani

ITA

Kawasaki Racing Team

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:42.362

18

Tito Rabat

ESP

Puccetti Racing

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

1:42.697

19

Philipp Oettl

GER

GMT94 Yamaha

Yamaha R1

1:43.052

20

Hafizh Syahrin

MAS

JDT Racing Team

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:43.910

21

Ivo Lopes

POR

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:44.399

22

Adam Norrodin

MAS

Petronas MIE Racing Team

Honda CBR1000RR-R

1:44.754

23

Nicolo Bulega

ITA

Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Ducati Panigale V4 R

1:45.065

There were few major moments in FP1, with a technical issue for Nicolo Bulega in the opening 10 minutes of the session to go the only notable moment before Andrea Iannone crashed at turn eight with 15 minutes remaining.

It was an especially impactful problem for Bulega, as it cost him the majority of the opening practice session in the Algarve, the Italian unable to get back out after the problem saw him stop at turn three.

There was also a crash for Michael van der Mark at turn 14 with just under 10 minutes to go which ended his session.

Former Petronas MIE Honda rider Hafizh Syahrin is wildcarding this weekend on the JDT Racing Ducati he is racing full-time in the Asia Road Racing Championship this year, where he’s won one race at Motegi and currently sits second in the championship. The Malaysian rider ground to a halt with a bike problem at the same turn as Bulega not long after van der Mark’s crash. It marked the end of the session for Syahrin, who finished down in 20th.

Tarran Mackenzie remains injured this weekend, and is replaced by Ivo Lopes who has previously made appearances on a private BMW in WorldSBK.

