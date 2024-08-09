Portuguese World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Petrucci beats Bautista to top time
Results from the Friday practice sessions from the Portuguese World Superbike round at Portimao.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP2 Result | Rd 7/13
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
1
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.681
2
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.704
3
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.783
4
Nicolo Bulega
ITA
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:40.811
5
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.821
6
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:40.936
7
Michael van der Mark
NED
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.995
8
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:41.070
9
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:41.073
10
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Motocorsa Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.099
11
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:41.112
12
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:41.119
13
Scott Redding
GBR
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:41.268
14
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:41.391
15
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Team Go Eleven
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.407
16
Tito Rabat
ESP
Puccetti Racing
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:41.424
17
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.438
18
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.644
19
Bradley Ray
GBR
Motoxracing Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.833
20
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
JDT Racing Team
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:43.132
21
Philipp Oettl
GER
GMT94 Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:43.293
22
Ivo Lopes
POR
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:43.510
23
Adam Norrodin
MAS
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:43.958
As in FP1, there were early incidents in FP2 at Portimao, as Andrea Locatelli crashed, and Garrett Gerloff suffered a bike issue, both within the first 10 minutes of the session. Remy Gardner also suffered a bike problem at around the halfway point in FP2.
Danilo Petrucci was the rider who led the session for the majority of the 45 minutes. It wasn’t until the final 15 minutes of the session that Toprak Razgatlioglu displaced the Italian from the top spot.
Razgtlioglu, though, was another rider to have his session cut short by a technical problem with just under 10 minutes to go. The championship leader lost first position to Petrucci soon after, as well as second place to Alvaro Bautista, and the final eight minutes of running in the evening session.
There was also a late incident for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who ended in 10th place after a flurry of late fast laps that saw the top seven riders get into the 1:40s.
Razgatlioglu leads FP1
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP1 Result | Rd 7/13
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
1
Toprak Razgatlioglu
TUR
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:40.777
2
Garrett Gerloff
USA
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:41.168
3
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.299
4
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Barni Spark Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.307
5
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:41.430
6
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.449
7
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.749
8
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:41.773
9
Michael van der Mark
NED
ROKiT BMW Motorrad
BMW M 1000 RR
1:41.824
10
Remy Gardner
AUS
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.826
11
Xavi Vierge
ESP
Team HRC
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:41.838
12
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
GYTR GRT Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:41.874
13
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Motocorsa Racing
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:41.928
14
Bradley Ray
GBR
Motoxracing Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:42.176
15
Scott Redding
GBR
Bonovo Action BMW
BMW M 1000 RR
1:42.214
16
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Team Go Eleven
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:42.302
17
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki Racing Team
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:42.362
18
Tito Rabat
ESP
Puccetti Racing
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
1:42.697
19
Philipp Oettl
GER
GMT94 Yamaha
Yamaha R1
1:43.052
20
Hafizh Syahrin
MAS
JDT Racing Team
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:43.910
21
Ivo Lopes
POR
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:44.399
22
Adam Norrodin
MAS
Petronas MIE Racing Team
Honda CBR1000RR-R
1:44.754
23
Nicolo Bulega
ITA
Aruba.it Racing Ducati
Ducati Panigale V4 R
1:45.065
There were few major moments in FP1, with a technical issue for Nicolo Bulega in the opening 10 minutes of the session to go the only notable moment before Andrea Iannone crashed at turn eight with 15 minutes remaining.
It was an especially impactful problem for Bulega, as it cost him the majority of the opening practice session in the Algarve, the Italian unable to get back out after the problem saw him stop at turn three.
There was also a crash for Michael van der Mark at turn 14 with just under 10 minutes to go which ended his session.
Former Petronas MIE Honda rider Hafizh Syahrin is wildcarding this weekend on the JDT Racing Ducati he is racing full-time in the Asia Road Racing Championship this year, where he’s won one race at Motegi and currently sits second in the championship. The Malaysian rider ground to a halt with a bike problem at the same turn as Bulega not long after van der Mark’s crash. It marked the end of the session for Syahrin, who finished down in 20th.
Tarran Mackenzie remains injured this weekend, and is replaced by Ivo Lopes who has previously made appearances on a private BMW in WorldSBK.