Portuguese World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Petrucci beats Bautista to top time

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP2 Result | Rd 7/13 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.681 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.704 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:40.783 4 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.811 5 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.821 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.936 7 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:40.995 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:41.070 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:41.073 10 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.099 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.112 12 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.119 13 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:41.268 14 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:41.391 15 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.407 16 Tito Rabat ESP Puccetti Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:41.424 17 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.438 18 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.644 19 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.833 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAS JDT Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:43.132 21 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:43.293 22 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:43.510 23 Adam Norrodin MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:43.958

As in FP1, there were early incidents in FP2 at Portimao, as Andrea Locatelli crashed, and Garrett Gerloff suffered a bike issue, both within the first 10 minutes of the session. Remy Gardner also suffered a bike problem at around the halfway point in FP2.

Danilo Petrucci was the rider who led the session for the majority of the 45 minutes. It wasn’t until the final 15 minutes of the session that Toprak Razgatlioglu displaced the Italian from the top spot.

Razgtlioglu, though, was another rider to have his session cut short by a technical problem with just under 10 minutes to go. The championship leader lost first position to Petrucci soon after, as well as second place to Alvaro Bautista, and the final eight minutes of running in the evening session.

There was also a late incident for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who ended in 10th place after a flurry of late fast laps that saw the top seven riders get into the 1:40s.

Razgatlioglu leads FP1

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Portuguese Round | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | FP1 Result | Rd 7/13 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:40.777 2 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:41.168 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.299 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.307 5 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.430 6 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.449 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.749 8 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:41.773 9 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:41.824 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.826 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:41.838 12 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:41.874 13 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:41.928 14 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:42.176 15 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:42.214 16 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:42.302 17 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:42.362 18 Tito Rabat ESP Puccetti Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:42.697 19 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:43.052 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAS JDT Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:43.910 21 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:44.399 22 Adam Norrodin MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:44.754 23 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:45.065

There were few major moments in FP1, with a technical issue for Nicolo Bulega in the opening 10 minutes of the session to go the only notable moment before Andrea Iannone crashed at turn eight with 15 minutes remaining.

It was an especially impactful problem for Bulega, as it cost him the majority of the opening practice session in the Algarve, the Italian unable to get back out after the problem saw him stop at turn three.

There was also a crash for Michael van der Mark at turn 14 with just under 10 minutes to go which ended his session.

Former Petronas MIE Honda rider Hafizh Syahrin is wildcarding this weekend on the JDT Racing Ducati he is racing full-time in the Asia Road Racing Championship this year, where he’s won one race at Motegi and currently sits second in the championship. The Malaysian rider ground to a halt with a bike problem at the same turn as Bulega not long after van der Mark’s crash. It marked the end of the session for Syahrin, who finished down in 20th.

Tarran Mackenzie remains injured this weekend, and is replaced by Ivo Lopes who has previously made appearances on a private BMW in WorldSBK.