Ducati WorldSBK return on the cards for Scott Redding

British rider Scott Redding could be back aboard Ducati machinery in the 2025 WorldSBK season.

The move for Redding would see him remain in the Bonovo-backed MGM (Michael Galinski Motorradsport) team that he has raced for since the beginning of the current 2024 WorldSBK season, having been replaced in BMW’s factory team by Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is currently leading the riders’ championship by 64 points.

The MGM team will depart the BMW structure at the end of 2024, but seemingly not WorldSBK entirely, as it intends to run a Ducati Panigale V4 R from next season. Redding’s place at Ducati would therefore be as a fifth satellite rider, along with Sam Lowes at the Marc VDS team, and the seats which remain unconfirmed at Motocorsa (currently held by Michael Ruben Rinaldi), Go Eleven (currently Andrea Iannone), and the Barni Spark team (currently Danilo Petrucci). The British rider’s spot would also be subject to the early termination of his BMW contract, which does not expire until the end of 2025. However, with Redding reportedly not featuring in the Bavarian manufacturer’s future plans, exiting the contract should prove doable for Redding.

Italian publication GPOne reports that Redding is not the only rider in contention for the ride, as current WorldSSP rider Marcel Schrotter, former satellite Ducati rider and current GMT94 Yamaha rider Philipp Oettl, and two-times WorldSSP Champion and current GRT Yamaha rider Dominique Aegerter are all also in the frame to take the Bonovo Ducati seat.

Redding, though, has the best record of those riders, as the only rider with a WorldSBK race win. The #45, in fact, has 12, and a total of 40 podiums in WorldSBK. All of those wins came with Ducati between 2020–2021, and the Italian marque has provided the machinery with which Redding has proved most effective in the World Superbike Championship, as well as that with which he won the 2019 British Superbike title.

Redding’s record with Ducati makes him a suitable prospect for MGM, and in an interview with WorldSBK.com earlier this year Redding also explained how the MGM team is a good fit for him.

In the wake of the MGM team’s announcement that it was leaving BMW, Redding told WorldSBK.com that MGM has been “very welcoming, the team is very good and I’ve enjoyed my time there.”