Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Full results from the 2025 Jerez World Superbike test.
Nicolo Bulega leads the Jerez World Superbike test at 13:00, ahead of Bimota's Axel Bassani and Marc VDS Ducati's Sam Lowes.
Full times at 13:00 local time are below.
2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results | Wednesday | 13:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.761
|2
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.178
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.207
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.272
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.285
|6
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.341
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.341
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.368
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.416
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.500
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.775
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:40.787
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.072
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.296
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.543
|16
|Borja Gomez
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.682
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.715
|18
|Ryan Vickers RV2
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:41.778
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:41.923
|20
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:42.019
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.611
|22
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:42.893
|23
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:44.190