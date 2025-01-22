Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1

Full results from the 2025 Jerez World Superbike test.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega leads the Jerez World Superbike test at 13:00, ahead of Bimota's Axel Bassani and Marc VDS Ducati's Sam Lowes.

Full times at 13:00 local time are below.

2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test Results | Wednesday | 13:00

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.761
2Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.178
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.207
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.272
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.285
6Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.341
7Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:40.341
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:40.368
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.416
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.500
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.775
12Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:40.787
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.072
14Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.296
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:41.543
16Borja GomezESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.682
17Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.715
18Ryan Vickers RV2GBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:41.778
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:41.923
20Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:42.019
21Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.611
22Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:42.893
23Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:44.190
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia compete in first (very different) race of 2025
Ducati
Moto3 News
28m ago
Moto3 rider fractures vertebra in training crash
Jacob Roulstone, 2024 Moto3 Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
46m ago
WATCH: Christian Horner drives Red Bull F1 car for the first time
Christian Horner behind the wheel of one of Red Bull's F1 cars
WSBK News
50m ago
WorldSBK recovery timeline for injured Iker Lecuona detailed
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Analysis: Lewis Hamilton/Marc Marquez fever will be huge for motorsport in 2025
Lewis Hamilton, Marc Marquez

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Yamaha has “developments coming” to aid WorldSBK “acceleration and performance”
Jonathan Rea, Paul Denning, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
F1 subreddit with 4.8m subscribers bans Twitter/X content
F1
F1 News
3h ago
Lando Norris “ready to bring the fight to everyone” in F1 2025
Lando Norris ended 2024 on a winning note in Abu Dhabi
WSBK Results
3h ago
Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton draws Michael Schumacher comparison with “human element” key to success
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher