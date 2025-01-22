Scott Redding reveals new WorldSBK 2025 Bonovo MGM Ducati

Scott Redding’s return to Ducati has now passed the launch stage, as the Bonovo MGM team has revealed its 2025 livery.

The German based team left BMW for Ducati over the winter and downsized from two bikes to one, to be piloted by Redding who joined the outfit at the beginning of last year.

The livery, revealed this morning (22 January) at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto ahead of the first morning of a two-day test at the Andalusian track, features a mostly blue design with pink, white, and black accents, making the bike fairly distinguishable even among five other satellite Ducatis; including those of the Go Eleven team and Marc VDS Racing who have both already launched their respective 2025 seasons.

Redding’s return to Ducati comes after an initial stint with the Bologna factory when he first entered WorldSBK in 2020.

In red, the British rider amassed 12 victories and 37 podiums, finishing second in the riders’ standings to Jonathan Rea in his first year, and then third – behind Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu – in 2021.

In three years with BMW, Redding managed only three podiums, all of which came in 2022, his first year with the Bavarian marque.

Redding, then, hasn’t stood on a WorldSBK podium since the first race at Magny-Cours in 2022, but the Panigale V4 R has proven itself a winning package even in the hands of independent teams during last season, in which both Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone won on satellite Ducatis.