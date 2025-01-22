World Superbike Phillip Island mandatory pit stop remains for 2025 race

The World Superbike Championship will continue with its mandatory pit stop format in Phillip Island at the 2025 season opener in February.

The mandatory pit stop will, as in 2024, be enforced in both the WorldSSP and WorldSBK classes, with the Supersport machines limited to 10 laps per rear tyre, and the Superbikes to 11 laps per rear tyre.

As a result, the WorldSBK races will be limited to 20 laps.

"This decision comes in response to concerns regarding the unpredictable weather and wide range of track temperatures expected at Phillip Island from February 21st to 23rd," a WorldSBK statement reads.

"Combined with the circuit’s unique layout and challenging surface, these factors have necessitated this precautionary measure to ensure the safety and competitiveness of the event."

WorldSBK executive director Gregorio Lavilla said that, although there have been "improvements" to the track conditions in Phillip Island since last year's race, the demands of the circuit and its surface in combination with the timing of the round have led to the decision to maintain the pit stop format in Australia.

“Phillip Island is renowned for its thrilling, high-speed layout, but it also presents unique challenges due to its surface and rapidly changing weather,” said Lavilla.

“Despite improvements to the track conditions over time, it remains extremely demanding, especially if you bear in mind it will be the first round of the season where teams are still fine-tuning their basic set-up.

“Based on our experience at Phillip Island, we concluded that enforcing a mandatory pit stop is the best approach to uphold the quality of the racing.

“By adopting this format, we’re ensuring that all participants can compete under fair and secure conditions at what promises to be an exciting start to the season.”

WorldSBK first enforced a mandatory pit stop at Phillip Island last year when the preseason test at the Australian venue showed significant wear on the rear tyre as a result of the recent resurfacing work combined with the circuit’s demanding, high-speed layout.

Track conditions in Race 2 meant the pit stop was only a factor in Race 1, as a one-hour delay to the start of the second full-length race resulted in it being shortened to 11 laps.

The first race saw Nicolo Bulega take victory ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Andrea Iannone.

The series is set to head to Phillip Island for this year's preseason test on 17-18 February, ahead of the Australian Round on 21-23 February. Two European tests are scheduled before the paddock heads to Phillip Island, the first in Jerez this week (22-23 January) and the second in Portimao on 28-29 January.