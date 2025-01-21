BMW World Superbike boss explains “focus” for Toprak Razgatlioglu amid MotoGP speculation

As Toprak Razgatlioglu enters his second year as a BMW rider, speculation is already rife about his future.

The Turkish rider, who won his second WorldSBK title in 2024, will be contractually available at the end of 2025 when his current BMW contract expires, and the dominance he has exerted in World Superbikes mean that a move to MotoGP remains a possibility, even with him set to turn 29-years-old this October.

ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK team principal Shaun Muir was certain that, should Razgatlioglu remain in the production derivative series next year it will be the Bavarian brand’s priority to retain his services in 2026.

“Everyone is aware that his contract is 2024–25, he’s a free agent for 2026,” Muir told WorldSBK.com at the BMW team launch.

“I’m absolutely sure that Kenan [Sofuoglu] is an excellent manager, he will explore all possibilities.

“For sure, if Toprak’s [Razgatlioglu] decision is to remain in the World Superbike Championship, the focus of BMW Motorrad is to make sure that we retain him with us.

“If it’s not possible to retain him with our team, then this is the situation, we must accept it.

“We know the ambition of Toprak individually, personally speaking, we know he’s a phenomenal talent, we must keep him in the championship.

“But equally, everyone would love to see this level of rider in the other paddock, in MotoGP.

“I’m going to be selfish and say that if he does not go we will do everything we can to keep him in our team.”

Razgatlioglu’s title defence begins next month at in Australia on 22-24 February as Phillip Island hosts the 2025 season opener. Preseason testing resumes this week in Jerez after the winter break, but the Turkish star will not ride in Andalusia as a result of a finger injury sustained in a recent training crash.