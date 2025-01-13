Toprak Razgatlioglu forced out of first 2025 WorldSBK test

Injury has prevented Toprak Razgatlioglu from taking part in this week’s two-day WorldSBK test.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Shaun Muir, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has been ruled out of this week’s WorldSBK test at Jerez due to an injury.

GPOne reports that the reigning and two-time WorldSBK Champion picked up the injury in training, forcing the Turkish rider to sit out this week’s two-day test in southern Spain on 15-16 January.

Despite Razgatlioglu’s dominance in 2024, the preseason this year is an important one for BMW, which has an updated M1000 RR to dial in.

The responsibility for that in Jerez this week will fall, in Razgatlioglu’s absence, to his factory BMW teammate, Michael van der Mark, and the Bavarian marque’s official test test team riders: Sylvain Guintoli and Markus Reiterberger.

BMW will not be the only manufacturer in Jerez this week, as GPOne reports the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto has, on this occasion, been rented by the Bimota by KRT squad for this Wednesday and Thursday.

As a result, of course Bimota’s official riders, Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani, will be present, along with Kawasaki’s Garrett Gerloff.

Additionally, Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge will be there for Honda, as well as the Japanese marque’s test team, and the Petronas MIE squad, which announced its rider line-up last week as Tarran Mackenzie and Zaqhwan Zaidi.

Yamaha will be in attendance, too, with both its factory roster of Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli, and the satellite GRT team’s riders: Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner. Tito Rabat and Bahattin Sofuoglu will ride for the Motoxracing team, as well.

For Ducati, the factory riders, Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista, will be joined by the full roster of the Italian brand’s satellite riders: Yari Montella and Danilo Petrucci for Barni, Ryan Vickers for Motocorsa, Andrea Iannone for Go Eleven, Sam Lowes for Marc VDS, and Scott Redding for MGM Bonovo.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

