Tarran Mackenzie makes WorldSBK announcement as MIE reveals 2025 line-up

Tarran Mackenzie will remain in WorldSBK this year with the Petronas MIE Honda team.

Mackenzie joined the team in 2023 when he stepped into the World Championship in the Supersport class, before graduating to the Superbike class with the Japanese squad last season.

Mackenzie is yet to find solid performance with MIE in WorldSBK, the former British Champion scoring points on only two occasions in 2024, a season which also saw him suffering with injuries from the middle of the season.

Nonetheless, Mackenzie said that he is “excited to get going and be back in the garage with the team,” in 2025.

“I had a tough season last year, for various reasons, but we had a positive test at Jerez after the final race where some upgrades helped me to feel more comfortable on the bike. So that was definitely a good way to head into the off-season.

“Further improvements have been made to the package since then, so hopefully I can be more competitive and closer to the guys in front.

“Our first test will see us back out at Jerez, so that will be relevant after our most recent test there.

“I feel strong in myself and have had a good off-season so I’m excited and motivated to get back to work and prepare for the start of the season.”

Mackenzie will be joined in the MIE team by the Malaysian Zaqhwan Zaidi, who will make his debut in WorldSBK this year after racing last year in the All-Japan Superbike Championship and the Supersport class of the Asia Road Racing Championship.

“I am definitely excited to announce that I’ll be racing in WorldSBK this season,” the Malaysian said.

“My goal is to make the most of the experience and push to my limits. It won’t be easy, as the category is very competitive, but I happily accept the challenge and can hopefully achieve my targets and gradually build results.

“I have no knowledge of the European circuits or of the bike, so I will need to work hard to understand everything as quickly as possible. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who supports me and to all those who have helped make this opportunity possible.”

MIE’s Supersport line-up has also been announced, with the team retaining the Japanese former Moto3 race winner Kaito Toba, and his fellow ex-Grand Prix racer Syarifuddin Azman.