FIRST LOOK: Andrea Iannone unveils 2025 WorldSBK Go Eleven Ducati

The Go Eleven Ducati team has launched its 2025 WorldSBK season, as it looks to build on a successful 2024 campaign with Andrea Iannone.

Iannone is once again Go Eleven’s sole rider in 2025, having guided the team to a first win since 2020 at last year’s Aragon Round.

The Italian made a strong debut campaign in the premier class of the production derivative series last year, scoring multiple podiums – including two in the first two rounds.

It was that early success that saw Pata come on-board as a sponsor for the team from the third round of 2024 at Assen, with the Italian potato crisp company now assuming title sponsorship status of the independent outfit.

Pata’s increased presence on the side fairing of the bike has been accompanied by a refreshed yellow-and-white livery which makes the 2025 bike distinguishable from last year’s.

Iannone’s renewal at Go Eleven was dependent on the team acquiring an increased level of support from Ducati for 2025, as the former Grand Prix rider aims to challenge more consistently towards the front.

“For sure for next year the ambition is more,” Iannone said at EICMA last November, adding, “For sure the team needs to improve a lot. [...] I hope that 2025 for us is a good year and we improve in every area – this is the goal, this is the target.”