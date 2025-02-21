2025 Phillip Island World Superbike - Friday Practice Results

Full Friday practice results from the season-opening 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK round.

2025 Phillip Island World Superbike - Friday Practice (1) Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it - Ducati1:28.922s
2Andrea IannoneITATeam Pata Go Eleven+0.367s
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it - Ducati+0.593s
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+0.662s
5Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+0.817s
6Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+0.857s
7Alex LowesGBRbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.915s
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus Yamaha+0.927s
9Axel BassaniITAbimota by Kawasaki Racing Team+0.994s
10Sam LowesGBRELF Marc VDS Racing Team+1.007s
11Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad Team+1.210s
12Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing Team+1.367s
13Xavi ViergeESPHonda HRC+1.459s
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki Team+1.473s
15Scott ReddingGBRMGM BONOVO Racing+1.507s
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha Team+1.631s
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa Ducati+1.638s
18Tito RabatESPYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.056s
19Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRC+2.095s
20Bahattin SofuogluTURYamaha Motoxracing Team+2.166s
21Iker LecuonaESPHonda HRC+2.229s
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team+2.537s
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team+8.117s

Fastest Phillip Island pre-season test time:

Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.680s (Day 2)

Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:

Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

