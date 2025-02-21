2025 Phillip Island World Superbike - Friday Practice Results
Full Friday practice results from the season-opening 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK round.
|2025 Phillip Island World Superbike - Friday Practice (1) Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|1:28.922s
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Pata Go Eleven
|+0.367s
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it - Ducati
|+0.593s
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+0.662s
|5
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+0.817s
|6
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+0.857s
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.915s
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|+0.927s
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|+0.994s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|+1.007s
|11
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team
|+1.210s
|12
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+1.367s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Honda HRC
|+1.459s
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki Team
|+1.473s
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM BONOVO Racing
|+1.507s
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha Team
|+1.631s
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+1.638s
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.056s
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|+2.095s
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Yamaha Motoxracing Team
|+2.166s
|21
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Honda HRC
|+2.229s
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team
|+2.537s
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing Team
|+8.117s
Fastest Phillip Island pre-season test time:
Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.680s (Day 2)
Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:
Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)