Bulega on top as Ducati dominates Friday WorldSBK practice at Phillip Island

Nicolo Bulega fastest in both Friday practice sessions for the 2025 Australian World Superbike round.

Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK
Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK

Fastest throughout the Phillip Island test, Nicolo Bulega extended his Australian dominance to a clean sweep of Friday practice for the season-opening World Superbike round.

The Italian was the first of six Ducatis in the top seven, broken only by Toprak Razgatlioglu, who jumped up to third while chasing Bulega.

However, BMW’s reigning world champion, who fell at Turn 4 this morning, soon lost touch with the Aruba rider.

As in the morning, Andrea Iannone proved Bulega’s closest challenger. But the Go Eleven rider finished a substantial 0.406s behind as Bulega topped all four Sectors of the Phillip Island lap.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni), Alvaro Bautista (Aruba), Sam Lowes (Marc VDS) and Yari Montella (Barni) filled fourth to seventh places on the timesheets, followed by the Bimota of Alex Lowes.

Bonovo's Scott Redding overcame this morning’s technical issues to make it seven Ducatis in the top ten, ahead of Razgatlioglu’s team-mate Michael van der Mark.

Andrea Locatelli was the leading Yamaha in eleventh place, with Xavi Vierge the top Honda in 15th.

Final practice, Superpole and Race 1 take place on Saturday, when temperatures are predicted to rise into the 30s.

Both main races will again feature a mandatory pit stop, due to tyre concerns, with riders and teams practicing wheel changes at the end of the afternoon session.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
F1 fan who cut down tree to see Lewis Hamilton drive Ferrari is punished
Fans flocked to watch Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in action
WSBK News
11m ago
Nicolo Bulega plays down Australia WorldSBK victory hopes after dominant Friday
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
22m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu explains cause of Australian WorldSBK FP1 crash
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes 2025
BSB News
40m ago
Two teams partner up to race a Suzuki in new British category
BSB
WSBK News
51m ago
Danilo Petrucci aims at the podium but one rider “has another pace” at Australia WorldSBK
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
57m ago
Matching Nicolo Bulega in Australia 'stupid to think', says one World Superbike rival
Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati, 2025 Australian WSBK
WSBK News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 Australian World Superbikes today: Live stream here
WSBK
WSBK News
1h ago
Injured Jonathan Rea dealt "no chance" fitness setback
Jonathan Rea's crashed Yamaha, 2025 Phillip Island test
WSBK News
3h ago
Bulega on top as Ducati dominates Friday WorldSBK practice at Phillip Island
Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK
WSBK Results
3h ago
2025 Phillip Island World Superbike - Friday Practice Results
Iannone, Bulega, 2025 Phillip Island WorldSBK