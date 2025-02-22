2025 Australian World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 1

Nicolo Bulega takes the early lead in the 2025 World Superbike Championship with victory in the first race of the season at Phillip Island.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Australian Round | Round 1, Race 1 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 25 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 20 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 16 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 13 5 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 11 6 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 10 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 9 8 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 8 9 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 7 10 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 6 11 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 5 12 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 13 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 3 14 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 2 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1 16 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 0 18 Tito Rabat ESP Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 0 19 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 0 20 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 0 21 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0 22 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 23 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 0 24 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 0