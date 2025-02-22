2025 Australian World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 1
2025 World Superbike Championship riders' standings after Race 1 at the opening round of the season in Australia.
Nicolo Bulega takes the early lead in the 2025 World Superbike Championship with victory in the first race of the season at Phillip Island.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Australian Round | Round 1, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|25
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|20
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13
|5
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|8
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|8
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|7
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6
|11
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|5
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|13
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|14
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|19
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0
|20
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|0
|21
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
