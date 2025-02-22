2025 Australian World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 1

2025 World Superbike Championship riders' standings after Race 1 at the opening round of the season in Australia.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega takes the early lead in the 2025 World Superbike Championship with victory in the first race of the season at Phillip Island.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Australian Round | Round 1, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R25
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR20
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R16
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R13
5Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R11
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R10
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R19
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9988
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9987
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R6
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R5
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R14
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R3
14Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R10
18Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R10
19Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R0
20Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR0
21Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0
22Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
23Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R10
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
6m ago
Nicolo Bulega “was not so relaxed” before dominant Australian WorldSBK Race 1 ride
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
57m ago
Valtteri Bottas casts George Russell F1 title verdict: “It’s a big year for him”
Valtteri Bottas with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell
MotoGP News
57m ago
Yamaha respond to Ducati's surprise prediction about their pace
Fabio Quartararo
WSBK News
1h ago
Alex Lowes “happy” with eighth in first Bimota WorldSBK race, “proud” of winter development
Alex Lowes, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu looking for more after second place in Australian World Superbike Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Flavio Briatore details Franco Colapinto “promise” amid Jack Doohan speculation
Flavio Briatore
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton mentions steering wheel quirks as he adapts to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
3h ago
Valentino Rossi pinpoints incident when “I’ve never felt pain like that”
Valentino Rossi
WSBK Results
4h ago
2025 Australian World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
5h ago
2025 Australian World Superbike Race 1 Results: Bulega dominates season opener
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.