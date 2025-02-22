2025 Australian World Superbike Race 1 Results: Bulega dominates season opener

Full results from Race 1 at this weekend's Australian World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega opened the 2025 World Superbike Championship with a dominant victory in Australia, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista.

The Italian opened up a lead of around six seconds before he made his mandatory pit stop on lap nine, the earliest opportunity.

Bautista stopped on the same lap, but lost out to Razgatlioglu who went one lap longer and emerged in second after the pit stop cycle.

Bulega re-established his six-second lead after the stops and managed that comfortably to the end, rolling off in the final laps and letting the gap fall to 4.8 seconds.

Razgatlioglu maintained second for the second half of the race, despite a late push from Bautista; the Spaniard ultimately coming up 0.297 seconds short of second place.

Danilo Petrucci was the best independent rider in fourth, ahead of Scott Redding and Andrea Iannone in what was an all-satellite-Ducati battle for fourth place. Iannone had been running in second place early on but temporarily slowed at turn three in the first stint and dropped to ninth, ultimately recovering to sixth.

Andrea Locatelli, Alex Lowes (who received a 0.6-second penalty for exceeding the pit intervention time), Axel Bassani, and Sam Lowes rounded out the top 10.

Michael van der Mark had featured at the front towards the end of the first stint, but crashed out at turn one, seemingly unharmed.

Iker Lecuona didn't start the race after suffering an injury in Superpole. Zaqhwan Zaidi didn't take the start having missed the 105 per cent qualifying time in Superpole.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Australian Round | Phillip Island | Race 1 Results

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR4.811
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R5.108
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6.813
5Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R6.986
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R7.548
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R18.892
8Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9989.588
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99811.035
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R13.429
11Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R15.661
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R118.039
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R29.734
14Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R42.501
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R142.730
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R55.663
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFTito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFGarrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFMichael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

