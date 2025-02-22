Iker Lecuona suffers another injury blow at Australian World Superbike

Iker Lecuona has been declared unfit at this weekend’s Australian World Superbike round after a crash in Superpole.

The Spanish rider, whose 2024 season ended with an injury at the final round in Jerez and whose 2025 preseason was disrupted by a rib fracture sustained during training in January, suffered another injury blow at the opening round of the 2025 season.

Lecuona was diagnosed with a fracture of the fourth metatarsal bone in his left foot at the circuit medical centre at Phillip Island after a crash in Superpole.

Team HRC’s Lecuona crashed on his first flying lap of the first qualifying session of this season, which was topped by Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega, at the Lukey Heights corner – turn nine – and was taken away on a stretcher.

Lecuona’s crash brought out the red flag, and the #7 was the only rider not to set a time in the session, although Petronas MIE Honda’s rookie Zaqhwan Zaidi was unable to lap within 105 per cent of Bulega’s pole time, and therefore didn’t qualify for the opening round of 2025.

At the time of writing there is no detail on the severity of Lecuona’s fracture and therefore when he might be able to return to action in WorldSBK.

The next round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship is at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve on 28-30 March.