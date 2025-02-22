2025 Australian World Superbike - Superpole Results

Full results from the Superpole Qualifying session from the Australian World Superbike round, the opening of 2025 season.

Here are the results for Superpole at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.

Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Superpole Result

PosRiderNATTeamBikeLaptime
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:28.824
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamBMW M1000 RR1:28.918
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Pata Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.266
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.520
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.657
6Scott ReddingGBRMGM Bonovo RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.679
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamBMW M1000 RR1:29.754
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata YamahaYamaha R11:29.783
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamYamaha R11:29.834
10Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.859
11Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.870
12Xavi ViergeESPHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.924
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.962
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.970
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamYamaha R11:30.099
16Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.292
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:30.768
18Bahattin SofuogluTURYamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK TeamYamaha R11:30.901
19Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:30.989
20Tito RabatESPYamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK TeamYamaha R11:31.202
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Honda RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.790
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Honda RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.445
 Iker LecuonaESPHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo time set

After dominating the test earlier this week and Friday practice session, Nicolo Bulega stamped his authority by securing pole position at Superpole session in Phillip Island

Bulega posted 1:28.824 in a disrupted qualifying session, after Iker Lecuona fell at turn nine in the early minutes bringing the session to a halt.

Toprak Razgatlioglu snatched second on the grid after doing his lap time in Bulega's slipstream, less than one-tenth-of-a-second from the Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider.

Andrea Iannone carried his strong Friday pace into the Superpole session, beating Alvaro Bautista (who qualified fourth) for the last place of the front row, with Danilo Petrucci completing the top 5.

Andrea Locatelli is the top Yamaha man in eighth, ahead of fellow Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes in ninth and 10th, respectively.

After crashing in early session, Iker Lecuona is the only rider who didn't post a lap time. The Spaniard was declared unfit at the circuit medical centre having sustained a fracture in his left foot.

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea is sidelined after a nasty crash in testing earlier this week.

Race 1 of Australian WorldSBK Round would held at 16:00 local time, or 05:00 GMT.

Derry Munikartono
Indonesian Editor

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

