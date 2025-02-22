2025 Australian World Superbike - Superpole Results
Full results from the Superpole Qualifying session from the Australian World Superbike round, the opening of 2025 season.
Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Superpole Result
|Pos
|Rider
|NAT
|Team
|Bike
|Laptime
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:28.824
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:28.918
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Pata Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.266
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.520
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.657
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.679
|7
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:29.754
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.783
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.834
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.859
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.870
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.924
|13
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.962
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.970
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.099
|16
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.292
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:30.768
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.901
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:30.989
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|Yamaha R1
|1:31.202
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.790
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Honda Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.445
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No time set
After dominating the test earlier this week and Friday practice session, Nicolo Bulega stamped his authority by securing pole position at Superpole session in Phillip Island
Bulega posted 1:28.824 in a disrupted qualifying session, after Iker Lecuona fell at turn nine in the early minutes bringing the session to a halt.
Toprak Razgatlioglu snatched second on the grid after doing his lap time in Bulega's slipstream, less than one-tenth-of-a-second from the Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider.
Andrea Iannone carried his strong Friday pace into the Superpole session, beating Alvaro Bautista (who qualified fourth) for the last place of the front row, with Danilo Petrucci completing the top 5.
Andrea Locatelli is the top Yamaha man in eighth, ahead of fellow Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes in ninth and 10th, respectively.
After crashing in early session, Iker Lecuona is the only rider who didn't post a lap time. The Spaniard was declared unfit at the circuit medical centre having sustained a fracture in his left foot.
Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea is sidelined after a nasty crash in testing earlier this week.
Race 1 of Australian WorldSBK Round would held at 16:00 local time, or 05:00 GMT.