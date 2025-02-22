2025 Australian World Superbike - Superpole Results

Here are the results for Superpole at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.

Australian WorldSBK Round - Phillip Island - Superpole Result Pos Rider NAT Team Bike Laptime 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:28.824 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW M1000 RR 1:28.918 3 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Pata Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.266 4 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.520 5 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.657 6 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.679 7 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team BMW M1000 RR 1:29.754 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.783 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 1:29.834 10 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:29.859 11 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.870 12 Xavi Vierge ESP Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:29.924 13 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.962 14 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:29.970 15 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 1:30.099 16 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.292 17 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:30.768 18 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 1:30.901 19 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:30.989 20 Tito Rabat ESP Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team Yamaha R1 1:31.202 21 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Honda Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:31.790 22 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Honda Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.445 Iker Lecuona ESP Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R No time set

After dominating the test earlier this week and Friday practice session, Nicolo Bulega stamped his authority by securing pole position at Superpole session in Phillip Island

Bulega posted 1:28.824 in a disrupted qualifying session, after Iker Lecuona fell at turn nine in the early minutes bringing the session to a halt.

Toprak Razgatlioglu snatched second on the grid after doing his lap time in Bulega's slipstream, less than one-tenth-of-a-second from the Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider.

Andrea Iannone carried his strong Friday pace into the Superpole session, beating Alvaro Bautista (who qualified fourth) for the last place of the front row, with Danilo Petrucci completing the top 5.

Andrea Locatelli is the top Yamaha man in eighth, ahead of fellow Remy Gardner and Alex Lowes in ninth and 10th, respectively.

After crashing in early session, Iker Lecuona is the only rider who didn't post a lap time. The Spaniard was declared unfit at the circuit medical centre having sustained a fracture in his left foot.

Six-time world champion Jonathan Rea is sidelined after a nasty crash in testing earlier this week.

Race 1 of Australian WorldSBK Round would held at 16:00 local time, or 05:00 GMT.