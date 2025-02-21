2025 Australian World Superbike, Phillip Island - FP3 Results
Free practice 3 results from the Australian World Superbike Championship round
Here are the results for FP3 at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.
|2025 World Superbike Championship | Australian Round | Phillip Island | FP3 | Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|Ducati
|1'28.903
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|BMW
|1'29.106
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|1'29.128
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'29.226
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|Ducati
|1'29.308
|6
|Alex Lowes
|Bimota
|1'29.371
|7
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|1'29.412
|8
|Scott Redding
|Ducati
|1'29.5
|9
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|1'29.565
|10
|Axel Bassani
|Bimota
|1'29.581
|11
|Yari Montella
|Ducati
|1'29.686
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|1'29.982
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|1'30.011
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|1'30.155
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|1'30.196
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|1'30.215
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|Ducati
|1.'30.237
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|Kawasaki
|1'30.470
|19
|Tito Rabat
|Yamaha
|1'30.741
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|Honda
|1'30.825
Nicolo Bulega continued his red-hot form around Phillip Island by topping the timesheets in the final practice session before racing gets underway.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, nursing bumps and bruises from a crash earlier in the week and a finger injury from earlier in preseason, was second.
There are four Ducatis in the top five.
Rookie Ryan Vickers crashed his Ducati at Turn 8. He was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.
Jonathan Rea is absent this weekend due to injury.
The races this weekend are set for flag-to-flag rules with enforced mandatory pit stops.