2025 Australian World Superbike, Phillip Island - FP3 Results

Here are the results for FP3 at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Australian Round | Phillip Island | FP3 | Results Pos Rider Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1'28.903 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu BMW 1'29.106 3 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'29.128 4 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'29.226 5 Andrea Iannone Ducati 1'29.308 6 Alex Lowes Bimota 1'29.371 7 Sam Lowes Ducati 1'29.412 8 Scott Redding Ducati 1'29.5 9 Remy Gardner Yamaha 1'29.565 10 Axel Bassani Bimota 1'29.581 11 Yari Montella Ducati 1'29.686 12 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'29.982 13 Xavi Vierge Honda 1'30.011 14 Michael van der Mark BMW 1'30.155 15 Iker Lecuona Honda 1'30.196 16 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 1'30.215 17 Ryan Vickers Ducati 1.'30.237 18 Garrett Gerloff Kawasaki 1'30.470 19 Tito Rabat Yamaha 1'30.741 20 Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1'30.825

Nicolo Bulega continued his red-hot form around Phillip Island by topping the timesheets in the final practice session before racing gets underway.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, nursing bumps and bruises from a crash earlier in the week and a finger injury from earlier in preseason, was second.

There are four Ducatis in the top five.

Rookie Ryan Vickers crashed his Ducati at Turn 8. He was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Jonathan Rea is absent this weekend due to injury.

The races this weekend are set for flag-to-flag rules with enforced mandatory pit stops.