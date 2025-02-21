2025 Australian World Superbike, Phillip Island - FP3 Results

Free practice 3 results from the Australian World Superbike Championship round

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega

Here are the results for FP3 at the 2025 Australian World Superbike Championship round at Phillip Island.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Australian Round | Phillip Island | FP3 | Results
PosRiderSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaDucati1'28.903
2Toprak RazgatliogluBMW1'29.106
3Alvaro BautistaDucati1'29.128
4Danilo PetrucciDucati1'29.226
5Andrea IannoneDucati1'29.308
6Alex LowesBimota1'29.371
7Sam LowesDucati1'29.412
8Scott ReddingDucati1'29.5
9Remy GardnerYamaha1'29.565
10Axel BassaniBimota1'29.581
11Yari MontellaDucati1'29.686
12Andrea LocatelliYamaha1'29.982
13Xavi ViergeHonda1'30.011
14Michael van der MarkBMW1'30.155
15Iker LecuonaHonda1'30.196
16Dominique AegerterYamaha1'30.215
17Ryan VickersDucati1.'30.237
18Garrett GerloffKawasaki1'30.470
19Tito RabatYamaha1'30.741
20Tetsuta NagashimaHonda1'30.825

Nicolo Bulega continued his red-hot form around Phillip Island by topping the timesheets in the final practice session before racing gets underway.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, nursing bumps and bruises from a crash earlier in the week and a finger injury from earlier in preseason, was second.

There are four Ducatis in the top five.

Rookie Ryan Vickers crashed his Ducati at Turn 8. He was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Jonathan Rea is absent this weekend due to injury.

The races this weekend are set for flag-to-flag rules with enforced mandatory pit stops.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
34m ago
2025 Australian World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
34m ago
How to watch 2025 Australian World Superbikes today: Live stream here
WSBK
WSBK News
1h ago
Iker Lecuona suffers another injury blow at Australian World Superbike
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Australian World Superbike - Superpole Results
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Australian WorldSBK Round
WSBK Results
5h ago
2025 Australian World Superbike, Phillip Island - FP3 Results
Nicolo Bulega

More News

MotoGP News
13h ago
Watch onboard footage as Marc Marquez takes Ducati birthday present for a spin
Marc Marquez
F1 News
14h ago
Cadillac drop massive clue about F1 driver targets
Cadillac
F1 News
15h ago
George Russell details Lewis Hamilton ‘total bombshell’ moment
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell spent three years as teammates
F1 News
15h ago
One F1 driver failed a driving test after failing to stop at a ‘stop’ sign
Oliver Bearman
F1 News
15h ago
Red Bull’s big remaining question about F1 flexi-wing controversy
Red Bull and McLaren battled hard in the second half of 2024