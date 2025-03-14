2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 1
Full results at midday from day one at the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao.
Remy Gardner was fastest in the opening morning of the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao, a morning that saw very little running on a drying track.
Markus Reiterberger and Xavi Fores rounded out the top three, and Tetsuta Nagashima was the only other rider to venture out.
Full times as of 13:00 local time are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Portimao Test (March) | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | 13:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.830
|2
|Markus Reiterberger
|GER
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:51.987
|3
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:59.680
|4
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2:01.792
|5
|Sylvain Guintoli
|FRA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|6
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|7
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|No Time Set
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|No Time Set
|15
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|16
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set
|22
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
|23
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|No Time Set
|24
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|No Time Set