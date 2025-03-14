2025 World Superbike Portimao Test Results - Day 1

Full results at midday from day one at the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao.

Remy Gardner, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK (winter) Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Remy Gardner was fastest in the opening morning of the in-season World Superbike test at Portimao, a morning that saw very little running on a drying track.

Markus Reiterberger and Xavi Fores rounded out the top three, and Tetsuta Nagashima was the only other rider to venture out.

Full times as of 13:00 local time are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Portimao Test (March) | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | 13:00

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:43.830
2Markus ReiterbergerGERROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:51.987
3Xavi ForesESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:59.680
4Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2:01.792
5Sylvain GuintoliFRAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
6Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
7Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
8Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
11Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
13Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998No Time Set
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998No Time Set
15Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
16Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
17Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
18Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set
22Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set
23Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRNo Time Set
24Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRNo Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

