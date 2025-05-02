2025 Italian WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP1 at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK, finishing 0.379 seconds clear of Danilo Petrucci.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest but 0.395 seconds behind his title rival: Bulega.

Iker Lecuona and Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five, with Alex Lowes in sixth on the Bimota.

Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.

There were multiple crashes in the session, including for Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, Andrea Iannone, and Ryan Vickers.

The most significant was for Alvaro Bautista, who crashed on his second flying lap at turn seven and was unable to get out in time to do another flying lap, emerging only with 30 seconds left on the clock to do an installation lap to check the bike was okay before heading out in FP2 later on.

Jonathan Rea returned to action in FP1, finishing 17th.

Full results from World Superbike FP1 at Cremona are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP1 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.158 2 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.537 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:29.553 4 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:29.621 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:29.669 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:29.767 7 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:29.801 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.970 9 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:29.986 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:29.990 11 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.028 12 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.147 13 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.329 14 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:30.453 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:30.545 16 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:30.591 17 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.613 18 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.623 19 Tito Rabat ESP Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.773 20 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:30.989 21 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.042 22 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:31.083 23 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:31.966 24 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:33.437