2025 Italian WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK round at Cremona Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP1 at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK, finishing 0.379 seconds clear of Danilo Petrucci.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest but 0.395 seconds behind his title rival: Bulega.

Iker Lecuona and Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five, with Alex Lowes in sixth on the Bimota.

Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.

There were multiple crashes in the session, including for Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, Andrea Iannone, and Ryan Vickers. 

The most significant was for Alvaro Bautista, who crashed on his second flying lap at turn seven and was unable to get out in time to do another flying lap, emerging only with 30 seconds left on the clock to do an installation lap to check the bike was okay before heading out in FP2 later on.

Jonathan Rea returned to action in FP1, finishing 17th.

Full results from World Superbike FP1 at Cremona are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP1

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.158
2Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.537
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:29.553
4Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.621
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:29.669
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.767
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:29.801
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:29.970
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:29.986
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:29.990
11Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.028
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.147
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.329
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:30.453
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:30.545
16Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:30.591
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:30.613
18Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.623
19Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:30.773
20Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:30.989
21Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.042
22Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:31.083
23Gabriele RuiuITABmaxDucati Panigale V4 R1:31.966
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.437
  • Cremona Circuit WorldSBK all-time lap record: 1:27.953 (Nicolo Bulega, 2024)
  • Cremona Circuit WorldSBK race lap record: 1:28.289 (Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Superpole Race)
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

