2025 Italian WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK round at Cremona Circuit.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in FP1 at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK, finishing 0.379 seconds clear of Danilo Petrucci.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest but 0.395 seconds behind his title rival: Bulega.
Iker Lecuona and Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five, with Alex Lowes in sixth on the Bimota.
Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.
There were multiple crashes in the session, including for Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, Andrea Iannone, and Ryan Vickers.
The most significant was for Alvaro Bautista, who crashed on his second flying lap at turn seven and was unable to get out in time to do another flying lap, emerging only with 30 seconds left on the clock to do an installation lap to check the bike was okay before heading out in FP2 later on.
Jonathan Rea returned to action in FP1, finishing 17th.
Full results from World Superbike FP1 at Cremona are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | FP1
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.158
|2
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.537
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:29.553
|4
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.621
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:29.669
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.767
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:29.801
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.970
|9
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:29.986
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:29.990
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.028
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.147
|13
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.329
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:30.453
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:30.545
|16
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:30.591
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.613
|18
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.623
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.773
|20
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:30.989
|21
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.042
|22
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:31.083
|23
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:31.966
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.437
- Cremona Circuit WorldSBK all-time lap record: 1:27.953 (Nicolo Bulega, 2024)
- Cremona Circuit WorldSBK race lap record: 1:28.289 (Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Superpole Race)