2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results of the Friday practice sessions from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results of Friday's practice sessions from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, round six of the 2025 season.

FP2

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Misano, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by almost 0.2 seconds.

Yari Montella was a surprise in third place, ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-five.

Danilo Petrucci, Alex Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, Andrea Iannone, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.

There were a few crashes in the session, including a third of the day for Bahattin Sofuoglu. 

Michael van der Mark began the session with technical issues and crashed at turn 10 when he was eventually able to get out. 

Iker Lecuona was another crasher, turn four for the Spaniard.

Remy Gardner fell late in sector three, as well.

There were also technical issues for Sam Lowes which prevented him from setting a time in FP2.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | FP2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.722
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:32.912
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.640
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.654
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.671
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.722
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.810
8Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.836
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.847
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.981
11Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.966
12Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.149
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.157
14Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.159
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.271
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:34.294
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:34.437
18Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.593
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.649
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.037
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.084
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.631
23Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RNo Time Set

FP1

FP1 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu, who beat Nicolo Bulega to the top spot by 0.226 seconds.

It was a largely uneventful session for the frontrunners, bar a run-on at the first chicane for Razgatlioglu when he lost the front due to some significant chatter.

For others, there were more notable moments, including for Bahattin Sofuoglu who crashed twice - first at turn one, then at the penultimate corner just as the chequered flag came out.

Michael van der Mark also had a crash at turn one, and several other moments there.

Jonathan Rea had a technical issue early on and was only able to emerge from the pits in the final moments of the session to set the 14th-fastest lap of the session. 

Rea's lap was one of many to be cancelled as a result of the yellow flags for Sofuoglu's penultimate turn crash, though, the the Northern Irish rider ended in 17th.

Alvaro Bautista had decent pace in FP1, setting the third-fastest time, ahead of Remy Gardner who was three-tenths slower than the Spaniard in fourth.

Danilo Petrucci completed the top-five, ahead of Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-10.

Full results from FP1 at the Emilia-Romagna World Superbike round are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.031
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.257
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.372
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.669
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.731
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.880
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:33.890
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.910
9Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.083
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:34.171
11Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.172
12Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:34.176
13Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.199
14Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.410
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:34.426
16Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.438
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:34.438
18Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.448
19Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.039
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.754
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.028
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.130
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.370

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

