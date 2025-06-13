2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Results of Friday's practice sessions from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, round six of the 2025 season.

FP2

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Misano, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by almost 0.2 seconds.

Yari Montella was a surprise in third place, ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-five.

Danilo Petrucci, Alex Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, Andrea Iannone, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.

There were a few crashes in the session, including a third of the day for Bahattin Sofuoglu.

Michael van der Mark began the session with technical issues and crashed at turn 10 when he was eventually able to get out.

Iker Lecuona was another crasher, turn four for the Spaniard.

Remy Gardner fell late in sector three, as well.

There were also technical issues for Sam Lowes which prevented him from setting a time in FP2.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | FP2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:32.722 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:32.912 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.640 4 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.654 5 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.671 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.722 7 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:33.810 8 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:33.836 9 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.847 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:33.981 11 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.966 12 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:34.149 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.157 14 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.159 15 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:34.271 16 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:34.294 17 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.437 18 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.593 19 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.649 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:35.037 21 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:35.084 22 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:37.631 23 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R No Time Set

FP1

FP1 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu, who beat Nicolo Bulega to the top spot by 0.226 seconds.

It was a largely uneventful session for the frontrunners, bar a run-on at the first chicane for Razgatlioglu when he lost the front due to some significant chatter.

For others, there were more notable moments, including for Bahattin Sofuoglu who crashed twice - first at turn one, then at the penultimate corner just as the chequered flag came out.

Michael van der Mark also had a crash at turn one, and several other moments there.

Jonathan Rea had a technical issue early on and was only able to emerge from the pits in the final moments of the session to set the 14th-fastest lap of the session.

Rea's lap was one of many to be cancelled as a result of the yellow flags for Sofuoglu's penultimate turn crash, though, the the Northern Irish rider ended in 17th.

Alvaro Bautista had decent pace in FP1, setting the third-fastest time, ahead of Remy Gardner who was three-tenths slower than the Spaniard in fourth.

Danilo Petrucci completed the top-five, ahead of Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-10.

Full results from FP1 at the Emilia-Romagna World Superbike round are below.