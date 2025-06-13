2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Full results of the Friday practice sessions from the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
FP2
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Misano, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu by almost 0.2 seconds.
Yari Montella was a surprise in third place, ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-five.
Danilo Petrucci, Alex Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, Andrea Iannone, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-10.
There were a few crashes in the session, including a third of the day for Bahattin Sofuoglu.
Michael van der Mark began the session with technical issues and crashed at turn 10 when he was eventually able to get out.
Iker Lecuona was another crasher, turn four for the Spaniard.
Remy Gardner fell late in sector three, as well.
There were also technical issues for Sam Lowes which prevented him from setting a time in FP2.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | FP2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.722
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.912
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.640
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.654
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.671
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.722
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.810
|8
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.836
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.847
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.981
|11
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.966
|12
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.149
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.157
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.159
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.271
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:34.294
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.437
|18
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.593
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.649
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.037
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.084
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.631
|23
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|No Time Set
FP1
FP1 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK was topped by Toprak Razgatlioglu, who beat Nicolo Bulega to the top spot by 0.226 seconds.
It was a largely uneventful session for the frontrunners, bar a run-on at the first chicane for Razgatlioglu when he lost the front due to some significant chatter.
For others, there were more notable moments, including for Bahattin Sofuoglu who crashed twice - first at turn one, then at the penultimate corner just as the chequered flag came out.
Michael van der Mark also had a crash at turn one, and several other moments there.
Jonathan Rea had a technical issue early on and was only able to emerge from the pits in the final moments of the session to set the 14th-fastest lap of the session.
Rea's lap was one of many to be cancelled as a result of the yellow flags for Sofuoglu's penultimate turn crash, though, the the Northern Irish rider ended in 17th.
Alvaro Bautista had decent pace in FP1, setting the third-fastest time, ahead of Remy Gardner who was three-tenths slower than the Spaniard in fourth.
Danilo Petrucci completed the top-five, ahead of Axel Bassani, Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, Dominique Aegerter, and Andrea Locatelli who rounded out the top-10.
Full results from FP1 at the Emilia-Romagna World Superbike round are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | MIsano World Circuit | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.031
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.257
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.372
|4
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.669
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.731
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.880
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:33.890
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.910
|9
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.083
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.171
|11
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.172
|12
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:34.176
|13
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.199
|14
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.410
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:34.426
|16
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.438
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.438
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.448
|19
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.039
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.754
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.028
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.130
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.370