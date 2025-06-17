Two MotoGP veterans in queue for coveted Ducati Superbikes seat

Two former MotoGP riders are in the queue for the vacant 2026 Ducati Superbike.

Alvaro Bautista is leaving Ducati after the manufacturer opted to break free from their deal, which had an option to include next year.

The search for a new Aruba.it Ducati rider in the World Superbike Championship is on and two obvious contenders are already riding the manufacturer’s machinery.

Danilo Petrucci of Barni Ducati and Andrea Iannone of Go Eleven Ducati represent options at the veteran end of the market.

“I think there will be a lot of talks this weekend,” Petrucci said at Misano.

“I don’t know if I’m good for that bike; if they’re looking for an experienced rider like me or a younger rider. Unfortunately, I’m not young anymore!

“I’m doing everything I can to be as fast as possible. I can talk with everyone but, at the same time, I feel really good in my team.”

Iannone said: “I don’t want to talk about the market. It’s important for me to focus on this race and the Championship. At this moment, I haven’t done a lot of work on this area. When I have something on the table that’s interesting for me, I’ll start to talk.”

Ducati confirmed Nicolo Bulega’s new deal to stay with the Aruba.it in 2026.

That will include commitments to testing their MotoGP package.

But the identity of his next teammate remains unknown for now.

Only a handful of current WorldSBK riders are contracted for 2026 already - including Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani - meaning Ducati can scour the rest of the grid.

But there will also be a tempting opening at BMW because Toprak Razgatlioglu is leaving for MotoGP next year.

Vacancies at the front-running teams mean Ducati may wish to move swiftly to secure Bulega’s partner.

If Petrucci’s assertion that the manufacturer will desire a young rider is true, Jaume Masia (currently a Supersport rider) could be considered.