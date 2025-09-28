2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the season.

Sam Lowes topped the final session before Sunday's two races in Aragon ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu in the top-three. These were also the only riders to lap in the 1:48s.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea in the top-six.

Danilo Petrucci, Yari Montella, Michael van der Mark, and Andrea Iannone rounded out the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from Warm Up at Aragon are below.

