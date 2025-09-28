2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand.
Results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the season.
Sam Lowes topped the final session before Sunday's two races in Aragon ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu in the top-three. These were also the only riders to lap in the 1:48s.
Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea in the top-six.
Danilo Petrucci, Yari Montella, Michael van der Mark, and Andrea Iannone rounded out the top-10.
Full World Superbike results from Warm Up at Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.548
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.831
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:48.857
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.095
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.099
|6
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|259.000
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.357
|8
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.367
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:49.495
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.502
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.511
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.519
|13
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.565
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.816
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.999
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.166
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.396
|18
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:50.449
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.530
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.580
|21
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.665
|22
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:51.488
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:52.102
