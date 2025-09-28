2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand.

Sam Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the season.

Sam Lowes topped the final session before Sunday's two races in Aragon ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Toprak Razgatlioglu in the top-three. These were also the only riders to lap in the 1:48s.

Alex Lowes was fourth-fastest ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea in the top-six.

Danilo Petrucci, Yari Montella, Michael van der Mark, and Andrea Iannone rounded out the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from Warm Up at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.548
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.831
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:48.857
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.095
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:49.099
6Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1259.000
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.357
8Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.367
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:49.495
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.502
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.511
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.519
13Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.565
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.816
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.999
16Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.166
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.396
18Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:50.449
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.530
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.580
21Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:50.665
22Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:51.488
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:52.102

In this article

2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
36m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
54m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains MotoGP title emotions: “I didn’t know suffering, just glory”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Carlos Sainz exit sparks Ferrari F1 “downhill” question: Are they missing him?
1h ago
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “afraid” following Pecco Bagnaia’s smoking Ducati in Japan MotoGP
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
2h ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
Why Marc Marquez ‘closing the circle’ has ended MotoGP’s GOAT debate
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez “at peace” after “big mistake”
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, World Champion's podium. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP Results
Motegi, Japan: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
3h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
From last chance to title glory: Timeline of Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP championship
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP