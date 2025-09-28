2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega took his first victory since Most after another race-long battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu ultimately decided in the final corner, with only 0.105 seconds separating the pair over the line.

Razgatlioglu's defeat was his first since that Most triumph for Bulega, and it meant an end to his winning streak after 13 races. He was the only non-Ducati rider in the top-five.

Alvaro Bautista completed the podium, his first rostrum since Balaton, ahead of Andrea Iannone in fourth which was his best result since Race 1 at Cremona.

Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five after making a mistake at turn 16 while fighting with Bautista for third. Alex Lowes completed the top-six a further 1.8 seconds behind his brother.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Danilo Petrucci, Jonathan Rea, and Michael van der Mark took the final points, while Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.

There were three retirements. Tito Rabat and Yari Montella were both out after a lap one crash at turn five. That incident also involved Dominique Aegerter, but he continued and finished 20th.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the third retirement.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Race | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0.105 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 0.703 4 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1.593 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1.810 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 3.626 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 3.677 8 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 5.138 9 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 7.115 10 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7.288 11 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 7.522 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 7.754 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 9.601 14 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 12.676 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 13.620 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 13.825 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 20.437 18 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 26.280 19 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 33.654 20 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:20.678 DNF Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R DNF DNF Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF