2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.
Results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega took his first victory since Most after another race-long battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu ultimately decided in the final corner, with only 0.105 seconds separating the pair over the line.
Razgatlioglu's defeat was his first since that Most triumph for Bulega, and it meant an end to his winning streak after 13 races. He was the only non-Ducati rider in the top-five.
Alvaro Bautista completed the podium, his first rostrum since Balaton, ahead of Andrea Iannone in fourth which was his best result since Race 1 at Cremona.
Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five after making a mistake at turn 16 while fighting with Bautista for third. Alex Lowes completed the top-six a further 1.8 seconds behind his brother.
Danilo Petrucci, Jonathan Rea, and Michael van der Mark took the final points, while Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.
There were three retirements. Tito Rabat and Yari Montella were both out after a lap one crash at turn five. That incident also involved Dominique Aegerter, but he continued and finished 20th.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the third retirement.
Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Aragon are below.
|2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0.105
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.703
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.593
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.810
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|3.626
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.677
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|5.138
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|7.115
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7.288
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|7.522
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|7.754
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|9.601
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.676
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|13.620
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13.825
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|20.437
|18
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|26.280
|19
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|33.654
|20
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:20.678
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF