2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega took his first victory since Most after another race-long battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu ultimately decided in the final corner, with only 0.105 seconds separating the pair over the line.

Razgatlioglu's defeat was his first since that Most triumph for Bulega, and it meant an end to his winning streak after 13 races. He was the only non-Ducati rider in the top-five.

Alvaro Bautista completed the podium, his first rostrum since Balaton, ahead of Andrea Iannone in fourth which was his best result since Race 1 at Cremona.

Sam Lowes rounded out the top-five after making a mistake at turn 16 while fighting with Bautista for third. Alex Lowes completed the top-six a further 1.8 seconds behind his brother.

Danilo Petrucci, Jonathan Rea, and Michael van der Mark took the final points, while Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.

There were three retirements. Tito Rabat and Yari Montella were both out after a lap one crash at turn five. That incident also involved Dominique Aegerter, but he continued and finished 20th.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was the third retirement.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Race | Result
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0.105
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.703
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1.593
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1.810
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9983.626
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R3.677
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R15.138
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR7.115
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7.288
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9987.522
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R17.754
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R9.601
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.676
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR13.620
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R113.825
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R120.437
18Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R26.280
19Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R33.654
20Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:20.678
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFMichael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

In this article

2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher: Max Verstappen’s form could boost Lando Norris’ F1 title bid
4m ago
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
MotoGP Feature
Ranking all seven of Marc Marquez’s MotoGP world titles
9m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP rivals react to Marc Marquez’s title glory: “Even I was emotional”
42m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Mercedes change approach to rescue Kimi Antonelli’s rookie F1 season
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: People have only seen 10% of Marc Marquez’s MotoGP comeback
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

WSBK News
“Win or crash” for Nicolo Bulega in Aragon WorldSBK Superpole Race
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP title has made one thing clear for Gigi Dall’Igna
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall'Igna, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez explains MotoGP title emotions: “I didn’t know suffering, just glory”
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Japanese MotoGP