2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results from the Warm Up session at the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Warm Up session at the Estoril WorldSBK from Circuito Estoril, the 11th round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest again in Warm Up in Estoril. He's only been bettered by Nicolo Bulega in one session so far this weekend, that being FP2 - in all the others he was fastest, or, in the case of Race 1, victorious.

Razgatlioglu was over 0.4 seconds clear of Bulega in Warm Up, and only the top-five lapped within one second of the BMW rider's best, that top-five completed by Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, and Axel Bassani.

Yari Montella rounded out the top-six ahead of Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was back on-track after missing Race 1 with gastroenteritis. He was declared fit on Sunday morning.

Full World Superbike results from Warm Up in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:35.033
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.449
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.744
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.957
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.982
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.076
7Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.148
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:36.252
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.277
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.282
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:36.484
12Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.505
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:36.566
14Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:36.654
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.765
16Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:36.970
17Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:37.057
18Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:37.182
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:37.504
20Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:37.668
21Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.254
22Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:39.763

In this article

2025 Estoril WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu leads familiar top three
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista “satisfied” with “not easy” trio of Estoril WorldSBK podiums
4h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega running out of options in WorldSBK title fight but “we never give up”
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu accuses WorldSBK riders of lack of "respect" for title battle
5h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 As It Happened
9h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
10h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu makes Estoril WorldSBK Race 2 prediction: “I’m ready to fight”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
What Toprak Razgatlioglu needs to win the 2025 WorldSBK title at Estoril
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What is better about the 2025 Aprilia MotoGP bike?
11h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.