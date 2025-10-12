2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Full results from the Warm Up session at the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.
Results from the Warm Up session at the Estoril WorldSBK from Circuito Estoril, the 11th round of the 2025 season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest again in Warm Up in Estoril. He's only been bettered by Nicolo Bulega in one session so far this weekend, that being FP2 - in all the others he was fastest, or, in the case of Race 1, victorious.
Razgatlioglu was over 0.4 seconds clear of Bulega in Warm Up, and only the top-five lapped within one second of the BMW rider's best, that top-five completed by Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, and Axel Bassani.
Yari Montella rounded out the top-six ahead of Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi was back on-track after missing Race 1 with gastroenteritis. He was declared fit on Sunday morning.
Full World Superbike results from Warm Up in Estoril are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:35.033
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.449
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.744
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.957
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.982
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.076
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.148
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.252
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.277
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.282
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.484
|12
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.505
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:36.566
|14
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:36.654
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.765
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:36.970
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:37.057
|18
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.182
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:37.504
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:37.668
|21
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.254
|22
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.763