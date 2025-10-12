2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Results from the Warm Up session at the Estoril WorldSBK from Circuito Estoril, the 11th round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest again in Warm Up in Estoril. He's only been bettered by Nicolo Bulega in one session so far this weekend, that being FP2 - in all the others he was fastest, or, in the case of Race 1, victorious.

Razgatlioglu was over 0.4 seconds clear of Bulega in Warm Up, and only the top-five lapped within one second of the BMW rider's best, that top-five completed by Alvaro Bautista, Alex Lowes, and Axel Bassani.

Yari Montella rounded out the top-six ahead of Jonathan Rea, Andrea Locatelli, Iker Lecuona, and Xavi Vierge who completed the top-10.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was back on-track after missing Race 1 with gastroenteritis. He was declared fit on Sunday morning.

Full World Superbike results from Warm Up in Estoril are below.