2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Results from the Superpole Race at the Estoril WorldSBK, round 11 of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious again in the Superpole Race in Estoril, winning by 0.545 seconds over Nicolo Bulega.

It was Bulega who made the holeshot, but Razgatlioglu led already from the first corner of lap two and from there imposed his pace. Bulega's speed was comparable to the BMW rider, but he couldn't get close enough to make a pass.

Behind, Alvaro Bautista once again completed a successful defensive action to finish third, utilising the speed of his Ducati to keep the likes of Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli behind.

Rea led the charge behind Bautista for much of the race, but crashed out on lap seven after being passed by his teammate, Locatelli, for fourth.

Locatelli would hold fourth until the end. He was passed by Alex Lowes at the first turn on the final lap but the British rider immediately crashed. Lowes remounted and finished 15th, while Locatelli then resisted the pressure of Andrea Iannone on the final lap.

Iannone took fifth, ahead of Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge, the Spaniard being the only rider to choose the SCQ tyre among the front runners.

Axel Bassani and Michael van der Mark took the final points in eighth and ninth, respectively, while Iker Lecuona completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Superpole Race | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR WIN 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 0.545 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 8.942 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 10.060 5 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 10.122 6 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 10.936 7 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 11.747 8 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 12.762 9 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 14.875 10 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 15.904 11 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 16.521 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 17.923 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 19.027 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 19.555 15 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 27.494 16 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 30.356 17 Ivo Lopes POR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 30.398 18 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 33.515 19 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 57.359 DNF Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R DNF DNF Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF