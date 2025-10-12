2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Full results from the Superpole Race at the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.
Results from the Superpole Race at the Estoril WorldSBK, round 11 of the 2025 season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious again in the Superpole Race in Estoril, winning by 0.545 seconds over Nicolo Bulega.
It was Bulega who made the holeshot, but Razgatlioglu led already from the first corner of lap two and from there imposed his pace. Bulega's speed was comparable to the BMW rider, but he couldn't get close enough to make a pass.
Behind, Alvaro Bautista once again completed a successful defensive action to finish third, utilising the speed of his Ducati to keep the likes of Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli behind.
Rea led the charge behind Bautista for much of the race, but crashed out on lap seven after being passed by his teammate, Locatelli, for fourth.
Locatelli would hold fourth until the end. He was passed by Alex Lowes at the first turn on the final lap but the British rider immediately crashed. Lowes remounted and finished 15th, while Locatelli then resisted the pressure of Andrea Iannone on the final lap.
Iannone took fifth, ahead of Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge, the Spaniard being the only rider to choose the SCQ tyre among the front runners.
Axel Bassani and Michael van der Mark took the final points in eighth and ninth, respectively, while Iker Lecuona completed the top-10.
Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race in Estoril are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.545
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.942
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10.060
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.122
|6
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|10.936
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|11.747
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|12.762
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|14.875
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|15.904
|11
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.521
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|17.923
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19.027
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19.555
|15
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|27.494
|16
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|30.356
|17
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|30.398
|18
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|33.515
|19
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|57.359
|DNF
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF
|DNF
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF