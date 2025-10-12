2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at the Estoril WorldSBK at Circuito Estoril.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the Superpole Race at the Estoril WorldSBK, round 11 of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was victorious again in the Superpole Race in Estoril, winning by 0.545 seconds over Nicolo Bulega.

It was Bulega who made the holeshot, but Razgatlioglu led already from the first corner of lap two and from there imposed his pace. Bulega's speed was comparable to the BMW rider, but he couldn't get close enough to make a pass.

Behind, Alvaro Bautista once again completed a successful defensive action to finish third, utilising the speed of his Ducati to keep the likes of Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli behind.

Rea led the charge behind Bautista for much of the race, but crashed out on lap seven after being passed by his teammate, Locatelli, for fourth.

Locatelli would hold fourth until the end. He was passed by Alex Lowes at the first turn on the final lap but the British rider immediately crashed. Lowes remounted and finished 15th, while Locatelli then resisted the pressure of Andrea Iannone on the final lap.

Iannone took fifth, ahead of Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge, the Spaniard being the only rider to choose the SCQ tyre among the front runners.

Axel Bassani and Michael van der Mark took the final points in eighth and ninth, respectively, while Iker Lecuona completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race in Estoril are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Estoril Round | Circuito Estoril | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.545
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R8.942
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R110.060
5Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R10.122
6Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R110.936
7Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R11.747
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.762
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR14.875
10Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R15.904
11Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R16.521
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR17.923
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R19.027
14Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R119.555
15Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99827.494
16Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R30.356
17Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R30.398
18Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R133.515
19Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R57.359
DNFTito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF
DNFJonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFMichael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

2025 Estoril WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu doubles up
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

