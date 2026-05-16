2026 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Most, his lead over Iker Lecuona having grown to 87 points after the two factory Ducati teammates finished 1-2 for the 10th race in succession.

Sam Lowes narrowly hold onto third in the standings after his DNF, courtesy of Alberto Surra, in Race 1 at Most. Yari Montella is now only one point behind.

Miguel Oliveira drops to seventh in the standings due to his absence from the Czech Round, that means improvements in position for not only Montella but also Alex Lowes and Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Full WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Most are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 1 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 273 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 186 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 99 4 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 98 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 91 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 88 7 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 85 8 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 9 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 78 10 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 61 11 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 53 12 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 50 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 48 14 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 46 15 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 41 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 24 17 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 21 18 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 11 19 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 20 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 4 21 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 22 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 2 23 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 2 24 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 2 25 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 26 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 27 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0