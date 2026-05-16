2026 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round, round five of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Most, his lead over Iker Lecuona having grown to 87 points after the two factory Ducati teammates finished 1-2 for the 10th race in succession.

Sam Lowes narrowly hold onto third in the standings after his DNF, courtesy of Alberto Surra, in Race 1 at Most. Yari Montella is now only one point behind.

Miguel Oliveira drops to seventh in the standings due to his absence from the Czech Round, that means improvements in position for not only Montella but also Alex Lowes and Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Full WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Most are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R273
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R186
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R99
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R98
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99891
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R88
7Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR85
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99878
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R161
11Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR53
12Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R50
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R148
14Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR46
15Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R41
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R124
17Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R121
18Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R11
19Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
20Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
22Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR2
23Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
24Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0

In this article

2026 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.