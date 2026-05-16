2026 Czech WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round, round five of the season.
WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Czech Round at Autodrom Most.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Most, his lead over Iker Lecuona having grown to 87 points after the two factory Ducati teammates finished 1-2 for the 10th race in succession.
Sam Lowes narrowly hold onto third in the standings after his DNF, courtesy of Alberto Surra, in Race 1 at Most. Yari Montella is now only one point behind.
Miguel Oliveira drops to seventh in the standings due to his absence from the Czech Round, that means improvements in position for not only Montella but also Alex Lowes and Lorenzo Baldassarri.
Full WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Most are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|273
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|186
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|99
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|98
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|91
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|88
|7
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|85
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|78
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|61
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|53
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|50
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|48
|14
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|46
|15
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|41
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|24
|17
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|21
|18
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|20
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|22
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|2
|23
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|24
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0