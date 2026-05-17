2026 Czech WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK, the 15th race of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Czech Round at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2026 WorldSBK standings after Race 2 in Most a she remains unbeaten this season. Bulega is now 95 points clear of Iker Lecuona, who in turn is 94 points clear of Yari Montella who has moved up to third.

Sam Lowes entered the weekend third in the standings, but two DNFs and a 12th see him drop to fifth and 18 points behind Montella. Lorenzo Baldassarri has also overhauled Lowes and sits fourth, 14 points behind Montella.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 in Czechia are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R310
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R215
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R121
4Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R107
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R103
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998101
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99886
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR85
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR68
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R168
12Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R56
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R53
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R153
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR46
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R126
17Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R122
18Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19
19Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
20Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR5
21Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
23Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
24Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0

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2026 Czech WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.