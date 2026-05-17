2026 Czech WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Czech Round at Autodrom Most.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2026 WorldSBK standings after Race 2 in Most a she remains unbeaten this season. Bulega is now 95 points clear of Iker Lecuona, who in turn is 94 points clear of Yari Montella who has moved up to third.

Sam Lowes entered the weekend third in the standings, but two DNFs and a 12th see him drop to fifth and 18 points behind Montella. Lorenzo Baldassarri has also overhauled Lowes and sits fourth, 14 points behind Montella.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 in Czechia are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 1 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 310 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 215 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 121 4 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 107 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 103 6 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 101 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 86 8 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 85 9 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 68 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 68 12 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 56 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 53 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 53 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 46 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 26 17 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 22 18 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 19 19 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 20 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 5 21 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 4 22 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 23 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 2 24 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 2 25 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 26 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 27 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0

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