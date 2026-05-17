2026 Czech WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK, the 15th race of the season.
WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Czech Round at Autodrom Most.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2026 WorldSBK standings after Race 2 in Most a she remains unbeaten this season. Bulega is now 95 points clear of Iker Lecuona, who in turn is 94 points clear of Yari Montella who has moved up to third.
Sam Lowes entered the weekend third in the standings, but two DNFs and a 12th see him drop to fifth and 18 points behind Montella. Lorenzo Baldassarri has also overhauled Lowes and sits fourth, 14 points behind Montella.
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 in Czechia are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Czech Round | Round 5, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|310
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|215
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|121
|4
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|107
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|103
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|101
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|86
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|85
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|68
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|68
|12
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|56
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|53
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|53
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|46
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26
|17
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|22
|18
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19
|19
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|20
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|5
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|23
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|24
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0