Double champion returns to Supersport after rocky World Superbike career

Double World Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter will return to the category in 2026 with Kawasaki after a mixed stint in World Superbikes with GRT Yamaha.

The Swiss rider spent 15 years in the grand prix paddock, finding podium success in Moto2 before moving to the World Superbike paddock in 2021.

Taking up a Yamaha ride in World Supersport, Dominique Aegerter scored a podium in his debut and went on to dominate on the R6 to claim his first world title.

He dominated again in 2022 to make it back-to-back titles, as well as securing victory in the MotoE World Cup that same year.

For 2023, Aegerter stepped up to World Superbikes with GRT Yamaha and managed a brace of podiums at the end of the campaign at Jerez.

That proved to be the high point for Aegerter, whose 2024 and 2025 campaigns have been interrupted by various injury problems.

He ended the 2025 season 14th in the standings on 100 points, having missed the final two rounds.

For 2026, he will partner former Moto2 racer Jeremy Alcoba at the Kawasaki World Supersport squad on the new ZX-6R 636.

“I’m really pleased to be part of the Kawasaki WorldSSP Team,” Aegerter said.

“When I met with Manuel Puccetti and Steve Guttridge, I immediately realised it would be the right choice because they share the same ambition as I, which is to get Kawasaki back on top.

“The recent results of the ZX-6R 636 demonstrate this bike’s potential.

“I’m happy to return to WorldSSP, a category in which I’ve scored strong results in the past, with two world titles and many race wins.

“I know that Manuel Puccetti’s team knows how to win races and titles, too.

“I can’t wait to get on my new bike, get to know my new technical team and wear green!

“My thanks go to Kawasaki, of course, but also to my brother, who took care of all the bureaucracy and the contracts, and to all our sponsors for making this possible, of course.”

