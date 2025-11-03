Yamaha announces split with champion Supersport team despite “existing agreement”

Yamaha Motor Europe has announced that it will part ways with the Evans Bros World Supersport team, after “a settlement was reached” to shred “an existing agreement” for 2026.

The Evans Bros Racing team partnered with Yamaha for the 2018 season in World Supersport on the World Superbike support bill.

In that time, the partnership has proven to be one of the most successful on the grid, with it headlined by two world titles.

Andrea Locatelli, who now races for Yamaha in World Superbikes and helped it to a Suzuka 8 Hours win this year, won the 2020 World Supersport title with Evans Bros Racing.

He dominated that campaign, winning all but three of the 15 races.

In 2019, Evans Bros Racing also won the Supersport world title with Randy Krummenacher.

This season, with Can Oncu, the outfit was second in the riders’ standings and took top honours in the teams’ championship.

In a press release issued by Yamaha, it says a deal was in place for the partnership to continue into 2026, but will now not go ahead after an agreement was reached to cut ties.

“Evan Bros Racing have achieved a vast amount of success with Yamaha in the Supersport World Championship, so we are disappointed to see them choose another direction for 2026, but happy that we have found an amicable settlement,” Yamaha’s Andrea Dosoli said.

“This brings to an end a very successful eight-year partnership, and we must thank Fabio Evangelista and his team for all of their efforts in this time.”

Evans Bros Racing is yet to confirm its 2026 World Supersport plans.