Remembering Chrissy Rouse as tributes pour in for BSB rider

We are devastated to report the passing of Chrissy Rouse



Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0HJoLhabaH — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) October 6, 2022

RIP Chrissy Rouse Sad day for our sport https://t.co/zbk92hPw3z — JoanMir36 (@JoanMirOfficial) October 6, 2022

2/2 brother is always an amazing feeling for us as a family. Thanks to the entire team. I want to end by sending strength to Chrissy Rouse and his family x — Glenn Irwin (@GIrwinRacing) October 2, 2022

A statement via the BSB said: "Chrissy Rouse will be very fondly remembered, not just within the Bennetts British Superbike Championship paddock, but also far beyond it. His legacy transcends the racing community, and that was hugely apparent following the outpouring of support within the days following his tragic accident at Donington Park last Sunday.

"Chrissy was widely regarded by his rivals, peers and fans. And yet, whilst he was a fierce competitor on the track, away from it he was a dedicated academic and qualified maths teacher who devoted his time to educating others.

"With a natural flair and gift for engaging people, Chrissy slotted naturally into his role as host of the Chasin’ the Racin’ podcast, which he created with his friend Dominic Herbertson. Through this, Chrissy connected with a global audience, sharing stories with a huge range of motorcycle riders from every level of championship racing.

"Chrissy’s passion for broadcasting led to television opportunities too, and he recently featured on Eurosport as part of its commentary team for the World Endurance Championship.

"On track, Chrissy was a champion rider who claimed multiple titles during his 26 years. His career began in earnest aged seven, when he rode a Malaguti 50, and thereafter he transitioned to motocross where he quickly established himself as an accomplished rider.

"In 2008, he made the switch to circuit racing, competing in the Fab Racing Series. A year later he moved into the Aprilia Superteens Championship, and it wasn’t long until he claimed major silverware, lifting the title in his second season as a 14-year-old.

"Chrissy progressed to the British 125GP Championship in 2011 and secured top-ten finishes in his debut season, whilst aiming to make a name for himself as a candidate in the Triumph Young Guns assessments. The competition sought to discover fresh young talents, and Chrissy impressed enough to win the prize of a full-time, factory-supported ride in the 2012 Triumph Triple Challenge.

"In his first season of the Triumph Triple Challenge, Chrissy rapidly adapted to his new challenge to claim six podium finishes, including a victory at Silverstone, and finish fourth in the standings. The following season, he dominated the class with 10 victories and numerous podiums. He finished off the podium just twice as he sealed the title with two races still to run.

"Chrissy then progressed through the hugely competitive Superstock classes, becoming a consistent front-runner first in the Junior Championship in 2015 before progressing into the 1000cc series. He soon became a formidable opponent in Superstock 1000 class, finishing in fourth in the standings in 2017 and 2019, with multiple visits to the podium across three seasons.

"Chrissy also made his debut in the premier class during this time, with a maiden Bennetts BSB appearance coming at Knockhill in 2018 with the Movuno Halsall Racing Suzuki team. He instantly impressed and scored points during his early appearances, with a highlight top-ten finish at Thruxton.

"For the Covid-hit campaign of 2020, Chrissy seemed set to be without a ride but a last-minute deal, formulated between Crowe Performance and his loyal family, friends and sponsors, meant he would return to the Pirelli National Superstock grid.

"The 2020 season turned out to be one of his finest. From initially being consigned to the sidelines, Chrissy grabbed the opportunity he’d been given with both hands and bounced back to claim the title at the final round, after claiming two victories and seven podiums during a shortened season.

"Chrissy moved to the Stauff Connect Academy Kawasaki team for his title defence in 2021, claiming five podiums and an additional victory, before moving back into the Bennetts BSB class this season.

"There have been so many warm tributes to Chrissy since the devastating news of his passing, signifying just how much he was regarded, not only as a supremely talented racer but also for his character and personality. A determined, hard-working and focused individual, he touched the lives of all those who met and supported him. Above all, Chrissy was simply a lovely man who will be deeply missed by us all.

"MSV Chief Executive Jonathan Palmer commented: “I and the rest of the BSB team at MSV are deeply saddened that Chrissy lost his life following the accident at Donington Park last weekend and extend our profound sympathies to his family for their devastating loss.

“Chrissy first came to my attention when he won the Superstock 1000 championship in 2020 and thoroughly deserved his place on the elite BSB grid, where he was learning fast. Not only was Chrissy a great talent, he was also a very popular man and will be missed enormously by the whole BSB world as well of course by his own family and friends.

“All of us competing in motorsport appreciate the risks involved despite our greatest efforts to keep bike racing as safe as possible, but nevertheless when accidents like this occur it is such a desperately cruel blow.”