Glenn Irwin and PBM Racing return to target British Superbikes title

Glenn Irwin will return with PBM Racing for the 2024 British Superbikes season.

There had been uncertainty over the future of the rider, and the team, due to the death of Paul Bird last September.

Under Bird's leadership, his team won nine BSB titles, 138 race wins and achieved 175 race podiums and 98 pole positions.

But his children, twins Jordan and Frank, will take over the team and will welcome Irwin back for the new season.

Irwin was last year's BSB runner-up behind Tommy Bridewell, who has now joined Honda.

Irwin will be the only PBM Racing rider in BSB this year, riding a Ducati Panigale V4R.

Irwin said: “For the people reading this it must be a relief as I have been inundated with messages from fans asking me about what I am doing this season, which has been really nice and I am so grateful for their support.

"It might sound like a cliché, but there was never really anywhere else I wanted to be, despite interest from elsewhere when there was some uncertainty, my heart and attention was always to remain with PBM.

“To touch on last year, we had an amazing season working together, and after four years apart we came back together and I think in that time I have grown up and matured.

"The team went through a lot last year, but it was also an amazing year and the championship was one of the most exciting in history and I am extremely grateful to have been a part of that. It didn’t work out in my favour as such, but it doesn’t take any of the sweetness away from it because we had great success.

“I believe and full expect myself to be fighting for the championship from the off, but we also have to understand some changes and we will have to adapt.

"It certainly isn’t just a case of roll the dice like last year, we have a lot of work to do and I think it is important that we are not complacent. We do our work, and then I think we can certainly be in for a lot of race wins and success ahead.

“I started my Superbike career with PBM and as much as it is a new era with Jordan and Frank as my bosses now, I will never separate the first part of the PBM chapter to this one.

"I had my first pole position, first podium and first win with the team, but there are a few things I want to achieve. First off, it is to win the British Superbike Championship and secondly to retain it, they are the two things I want to achieve with PBM.

Team Owners Jordan and Frank Bird Junior added: “We are delighted to confirm that the PBM team will be back on the grid this season. It has obviously been a real emotional rollercoaster for us and we are so proud of what the whole team achieved last year, ending the season on a high with a one-two in the standings.

“The PBM team remain fully committed to the championship and after a lot of uncertainty over the last few months we are delighted that Glenn returns as we begin the next chapter for PBM.

"He has a long-standing history with the team – from making his Superbike debut, to a first podium and his first race win in the championship. We hope that together we can add a Championship title to that this season!

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our partners and fans for their continued support and we are now looking forward to the future of PBM and keeping Dad’s memory alive.”