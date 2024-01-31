Rory Skinner finds new home in British Superbike after Moto2 axe

After one season in the Moto2 World Championship, Skinner is making a return to British Superbike aboard an M 1000 RR.

A former British Supersport champion, Skinner joined the British Superbike class with FS-3 Racing Kawasaki, becoming a consistent podium finisher in his second season as he went on to finish eighth in the standings.

Skinner then joined the American Racing team in Moto2 on a two-year deal, but was axed before the second season in favour of Marcos Ramirez.

But the Scottish rider has found a new home and will be riding a BMW for the first time in his career with TAS Racing.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started with the Cheshire Mouldings by TAS Racing BMW team,” said Skinner. “The crew that Philip Neill has put together for me is very exciting, and to be able to bring my crew chief Stuart Shenton from Grand Prix is a major plus.

“Seeing the bikes for the first time at the launch just made it feel that bit more real, and I’m sure everyone will agree, they look absolutely superb.

“It’s going to be an exciting season coming back to BSB and being able to race in front of the British fans is always very special. I can’t wait to get underway."

Skinner’s return to BSB will only add to an already very talented grid, led by 2023 series champion Tommy Bridewell who has left Ducati for Honda.

Discussing his new rider and the team’s new title sponsor Cheshire Mouldings, team principal Philip Neill said: “It’s been the usual winter rollercoaster getting everything in place, and with 2024 being our 25th year of competition under the TAS Racing banner, we wanted to make sure we did everything possible to get back where we belong – at the sharp end of all competition.

“First of all let me welcome our new title partners for 2024, Cheshire Mouldings. Long standing supporters of two-wheel motorsport, we did have a lower level association with them last year, but we look forward to flying their brand livery this season in both British Superbike and the National Superstock series.

“In the Superbike class we are delighted to have been able to bring Rory back to BSB where I think everyone would agree, he was about to become a big star before he left for Moto2.

“We’re delighted he has chosen TAS Racing, where he will campaign the Cheshire Mouldings BMW M 1000 RR.

“And it’s fair to say he has already made a big impression on us with his commitment and desire. I’m sure it will be an exciting and enjoyable year ahead for us all.”