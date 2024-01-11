OMG Racing Yamaha tease new colours ahead of 2024 BSB season

WIth an unchanged line-up of Kyle Ryde and Ryan Vickers, the biggest change appears to be in the colour of their R1 machines.

OMG Racing are Yamaha’s official ‘Supported team’ in the series and will be expecting to put forward a title challenge with one, if not both of their riders.

OMG Racing Yamaha’s colours scheme over the last few seasons has been the noticeable black and gold, which Bradley Ray took to the title two seasons ago.

But with McAMS no longer the lead Yamaha outfit in the championship, the switch to Yamaha’s famous blue comes as no surprise for OMG Racing.

As seen by the team teasing their new livery, the title sponsor has not been included as of yet.

OMG Racing will be one of many teams to unveil their new livery ahead of the opening pre-season test at Donington Park on April 06-07.