PBM Racing Team reveal new title sponsor partnership for 2024

Electrical supplier Hager have increased their sponsorship with PBM for this upcoming BSB campaign.
Jordan Bird (PBM)
Jordan Bird (PBM)

The title-winning PBM Racing Team have unveiled a new look ahead of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, announcing a new title sponsorship partnership with leading electrical supplier, Hager.

Hager have been long-term sponsors of the PBM Racing Team, celebrating their tenth year of association this season by increasing their support, as together they target a tenth Bennetts BSB title in the new era for the team.
 
Last season the team claimed the top two positions in the Riders’ standings and sealed the Team’s Championship with 18 race wins and a total of 36 podium finishes. Glenn Irwin now returns with Hager PBM Ducati this year in a bid to claim his first Bennetts BSB title, getting underway with the first Official Test at Donington Park (April 6-7) ahead of the opening round at Circuito de Navarra later this month (April 20-21). 

PBM 2024
PBM 2024

PBM Racing Team Owner Jordan Bird:  “It would be an understatement to say it has been a big winter for the team! We had our first big announcement of PBM returning this season and now we are really happy to share the news of our new title sponsor, Hager, who I would firstly like to thank for their continued support and also unveil our new livery. Hager remains one of the team’s most loyal partners and it seems the perfect fit for them to celebrate their tenth year with us by becoming our title sponsor as we prepare to fight for a tenth title. 

Together we can now look forward to the next key moment for the team in our new era, when Glenn rolls out of pitlane for the first time at the Official Test this weekend before the first round of the season at Circuito de Navarra.”

Bruce Davies, Managing Director, Hager UK: “It was going to happen one day, and now the time is right. We have been part of the team now for ten years and given all the speculation around the future for 2024, it was never in doubt that Hager would be back to support the next step in the PBM story under the leadership of Jordan and Frank. 

This a great opportunity for Hager and PBM to further engage with our customers, providing them with an unrivalled experience whilst supporting Glenn and the team in the quest to achieve an unprecedented tenth title. Our desire to be a part of this was something that I was not going to pass on.” 

Glenn Irwin will also compete at the North West 200 for PBM in the Superbike class in May.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
4 mins ago
MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid for 2024 and beyond
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
20 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton finally upbeat about W15 but doesn’t want to ‘f it up’ with changes
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
30 mins ago
Official: Fabio Quartararo staying at Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
BSB
News
55 mins ago
PBM Racing Team reveal new title sponsor partnership for 2024
Jordan Bird (PBM)
Jordan Bird (PBM)
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff hints Sebastian Vettel is on the list to replace Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri fastest from Lewis Hamilton in rain-hit second Japanese GP practice
Oscar Piastri set the quickest time in a wet-dry FP2
Oscar Piastri set the quickest time in a wet-dry FP2
F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.-
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
2 hours ago
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton edges closer to possible penalty after losing Australia F1 engine
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…