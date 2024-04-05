PBM Racing Team reveal new title sponsor partnership for 2024

The title-winning PBM Racing Team have unveiled a new look ahead of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, announcing a new title sponsorship partnership with leading electrical supplier, Hager.

Hager have been long-term sponsors of the PBM Racing Team, celebrating their tenth year of association this season by increasing their support, as together they target a tenth Bennetts BSB title in the new era for the team.



Last season the team claimed the top two positions in the Riders’ standings and sealed the Team’s Championship with 18 race wins and a total of 36 podium finishes. Glenn Irwin now returns with Hager PBM Ducati this year in a bid to claim his first Bennetts BSB title, getting underway with the first Official Test at Donington Park (April 6-7) ahead of the opening round at Circuito de Navarra later this month (April 20-21).

PBM 2024

PBM Racing Team Owner Jordan Bird: “It would be an understatement to say it has been a big winter for the team! We had our first big announcement of PBM returning this season and now we are really happy to share the news of our new title sponsor, Hager, who I would firstly like to thank for their continued support and also unveil our new livery. Hager remains one of the team’s most loyal partners and it seems the perfect fit for them to celebrate their tenth year with us by becoming our title sponsor as we prepare to fight for a tenth title.

Together we can now look forward to the next key moment for the team in our new era, when Glenn rolls out of pitlane for the first time at the Official Test this weekend before the first round of the season at Circuito de Navarra.”

Bruce Davies, Managing Director, Hager UK: “It was going to happen one day, and now the time is right. We have been part of the team now for ten years and given all the speculation around the future for 2024, it was never in doubt that Hager would be back to support the next step in the PBM story under the leadership of Jordan and Frank.

This a great opportunity for Hager and PBM to further engage with our customers, providing them with an unrivalled experience whilst supporting Glenn and the team in the quest to achieve an unprecedented tenth title. Our desire to be a part of this was something that I was not going to pass on.”

Glenn Irwin will also compete at the North West 200 for PBM in the Superbike class in May.