Ryan Vickers determined to overhaul Glenn Irwin at Donington Park

“It’s a great track for the Yamaha, especially since the new tarmac"

Ryan Vickers
Ryan Vickers

Ryan Vickers has set his sights on topping the British Superbike Championship after the third round this weekend.

OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing rider Vickers is second in the standings with 68 points, six points behind championship leader Glenn Irwin of Hager PBM Ducati.

BSB heads to Donington Park this weekend for the third round of the 2024 season.

Vickers won both races at the season-opener in Navarra but struggled at Oulton Park, until he salvaged a podium.

“I am really excited for Donington Park,” Vickers said.

“It’s a track that I absolutely love; especially with the new surface and the layout has always been great.

“It’s a great track for the Yamaha, especially since the new tarmac as you do need to think more about tyre conservation in the longer races.

“I think that’s really going to benefit us, the bike handles great there, we’ve had some positive tests there at the start of this year and I look forward to going back there.

“We can hopefully get three podiums and battle for the win in every race to keep the points going and keep our championship fight in the mix.”

McAMS Racing Yamaha rider Danny Kent sits fourth in the standings after two rounds.

Kent missed out on the podium at Oulton Park but is targeting a better result this weekend.

“I’m feeling eager and excited to get to Donington Park this weekend,” Kent said.

“The team and I are in a good place and feel confident that we can continue progressing as we have been.

“Donington is a circuit that I really enjoy, and one that is known to suit the Yamaha R1 really well.

“The bike has been strong there in the past, so I’m confident that we have everything at our disposal to put together a successful weekend.” 

