British Superbikes, Knockhill: Danny Kent - back on podium after “kicking myself” for race two error

Danny Kent had a weekend of ups and downs at Knockhill but recovered from his first DNF of the season in race two to stage a podium return for the final race of the meet.

The McAMS Yamaha rider has made a solid start to the season, with points at every race before race two, his worst result of the season coming in the first at Knockhill where he still placed seventh.

Consistency has seen the former Moto3 rider sit third in the title hunt, so it was a surprise to see Kent push at that moment for the win in the second race, ultimately leading to him sliding out of contention for the first time in 2024.

The #52 was happy to finish his trip to Scotland on a high, but was still ‘kicking himself’ over his earlier error:

“It’s definitely going to make the eight hour journey home a bit easier! I was still kicking myself really from the crash in race two, I should have thought long term as soon as I got past Tommy and then I could see in the corner of my eye that I was just pulling away.

I should have sort of settled and thought of the championship, but, you know, when I had that carrot dangling in front if me and I could see myself catching the front two … I felt like I could have maybe caught them and won it but it was nice to finish the weekend with a podium”.

Kent went on to make sure to praise his team, but still had his mind on what could have been:

“The team gave me a great bike all weekend - I felt great on the bike, so yeah overall happy, still kicking myself a little bit from the mistake in race two.”

