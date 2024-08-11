Danny Kent re-signs McAMS Yamaha for BSB 2025

Danny Kent has confirmed that he will stay put in the McAMS-backed Mar-Train Yamaha team for the 2025 BSB season.

Danny Kent, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
Danny Kent, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

McAMS Racing Yamaha, the team run by the Mar-Train team, will retain Danny Kent for the 2025 BSB season, it has been announced.

Kent joined the Mar-Train team at the beginning of the current 2024 season after running half of the 2023 season on his own private Honda team.

Kent’s switch to Yamaha is yet to yield a victory — Kent himself is without one in BSB — but the 2015 Moto3 World Champion has continuously shown competitive performance this year, matching that of the official Yamaha team, OMG Racing.

On his continuation with the Mar-Train team in 2025, Kent said: “I’m very pleased to be continuing into 2025 with McAMS Racing. The team and I have a great relationship, so I’m looking forward to seeing it progress into another season on track.

“It’s always been my intention to continue with the same team. There’s still much more to come from both me and the bike, but so far this year, we’ve done a great job.

“We’ll get our heads down for the remainder of the 2024 season and continue to learn and improve as the year goes on.

“The hunt for our first race win is still on, I feel confident that we’ll be able to add it to the locker before the season is out, along with some extra podiums, too.”

McAMS Racing team owner, Tim Martin, commented:  “There’s still plenty to play for in 2024. We’ve been looking at our options for next year and are pleased to announce that Danny will be continuing with us for another year.

“I’m confident that, together, we’ll be able to build on the progress we have already made during the first half of the year. Hopefully, we can carry that into the rest of the season and propel ourselves towards the front of the championship.”

Kent currently lies sixth in the BSB riders’ standings, 14 points behind OMG’s Ryan Vickers after the #7’s triple victory at Brands Hatch, and 81 points behind championship leader and reigning champion Tommy Bridewell.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
One crucial change pinpointed in Enea Bastianini that fired him to glory
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
F1
News
1h ago
Williams address worry of Carlos Sainz moving from front to back of grid
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
WSBK
2h ago
Portuguese World Superbike: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
Results
2h ago
Portuguese World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Razgatlioglu makes history
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
BSB
Results
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (2)
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, 11 August
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Thruxton, 11 August
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Valentino Rossi sheds light on how life has changed after MotoGP
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
3h ago
Sergio Perez hit with “future contract” warning despite Red Bull faith
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
Results
4h ago
Portuguese World Superbike Warm Up Results: Razgatlioglu fastest
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
5h ago
Danny Kent re-signs McAMS Yamaha for BSB 2025
Danny Kent, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
Danny Kent, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
© Ian Hopgood Photography