Danny Kent re-signs McAMS Yamaha for BSB 2025

McAMS Racing Yamaha, the team run by the Mar-Train team, will retain Danny Kent for the 2025 BSB season, it has been announced.

Kent joined the Mar-Train team at the beginning of the current 2024 season after running half of the 2023 season on his own private Honda team.

Kent’s switch to Yamaha is yet to yield a victory — Kent himself is without one in BSB — but the 2015 Moto3 World Champion has continuously shown competitive performance this year, matching that of the official Yamaha team, OMG Racing.

On his continuation with the Mar-Train team in 2025, Kent said: “I’m very pleased to be continuing into 2025 with McAMS Racing. The team and I have a great relationship, so I’m looking forward to seeing it progress into another season on track.

“It’s always been my intention to continue with the same team. There’s still much more to come from both me and the bike, but so far this year, we’ve done a great job.

“We’ll get our heads down for the remainder of the 2024 season and continue to learn and improve as the year goes on.

“The hunt for our first race win is still on, I feel confident that we’ll be able to add it to the locker before the season is out, along with some extra podiums, too.”

McAMS Racing team owner, Tim Martin, commented: “There’s still plenty to play for in 2024. We’ve been looking at our options for next year and are pleased to announce that Danny will be continuing with us for another year.

“I’m confident that, together, we’ll be able to build on the progress we have already made during the first half of the year. Hopefully, we can carry that into the rest of the season and propel ourselves towards the front of the championship.”

Kent currently lies sixth in the BSB riders’ standings, 14 points behind OMG’s Ryan Vickers after the #7’s triple victory at Brands Hatch, and 81 points behind championship leader and reigning champion Tommy Bridewell.