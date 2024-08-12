Update on Glenn Irwin after monster highside at BSB Thruxton

Glenn Irwin has rued a “missed opportunity” in the 2024 British Superbike Championship after suffering a monster highside in the sprint race at Thruxton.

The Paul Bird Motorsport Ducati rider endured a largely difficult weekend at Thruxton, ending race one a distant 14th but was on the front row for the sprint contest.

However, while running third, Irwin suffered a huge highside at Campbell and landed heavily on track. The race was red-flagged.

Irwin walked away and took part in the final race of the weekend, though struggled to 15th riding battered and bruised.

Now 47 points off the championship lead in fourth, Irwin feels the crash proved to be a missed opportunity but is “not too concerned” about the title picture right now.

“I’ve had some big highsides before but the second or third gear ones definitely hurt more,” he said.

“Starting from the front row for the Sprint race gave us a great chance of a podium but the mistake cost us and it was a missed opportunity.

“It made the final race 50/50 but I felt OK so gave it a go and although I was annoyed to lose a couple of places towards the end, we got some points.

“We have struggled with the front tyre all season, but we have more things to test ahead of the next round and some more ideas.

“We’re 47 points adrift of the lead but I’m not too concerned. There are plenty of races to come and plenty of points, all at good tracks for us so we’ll go again.”

Team boss Jordan Bird praised his rider and squad for being able to take part in the last race of the weekend at Thruxton.

“When you look at the crash, to come back from that and make it on track for the final race is testament to both Glenn and the team,” he added.

“We got the absolute maximum out of everything in that last race.

“We knew Thruxton was going to be a difficult meeting for us but Glenn and the team never stopped working and we couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.

“We head to Cadwell next, a circuit that has been a happy hunting ground for both Glenn and the team so we’ll look to build our confidence up and get our title challenge back on track.”