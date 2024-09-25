Familiar face returns to British Superbikes for Donington Park round

James Westmoreland will be back in action for the British Superbike Championship round this weekend at Donington Park.

Westmoreland will race for Team IWR Honda in the BSB Pathway class.

He has most recently been competing in the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Westmoreland said: “I am obviously excited for this opportunity to be back on the BSB grid.

“I have spoken to Ian from Team IWR for perhaps over ten years, but the stars never really aligned for it to happen until now!

“I am pretty familiar with the Honda as that is what I ride in the World Endurance Championship, although obviously it won’t be exactly the same specification but I am ready to just keep building over the weekend.

“I don’t have any real expectations, but I am looking forward to working with the team and improving throughout the weekend.”

Westmoreland was a full-time BSB rider for five seasons in 2011-2015. He finished fifth in the standings in 2013.

He previously finished as runner-up for two consecutive seasons in the British Supersport Championship.