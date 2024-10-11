Andrew Irwin “100%” aiming to help Tommy Bridewell in BSB title fight

Andrew Irwin has confirmed he is open to helping his teammate, Tommy Bridewell, in the BSB title fight.

Bridewell enters this weekend’s final round at Brands Hatch four points adrift of OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde in the riders’ standings.

With Ryde having won six of the last nine races, the Yamaha rider is arguably the man to beat, and the favourite to take the title this weekend, despite Bridewell holding the #1 plate.

Would Irwin help Bridewell in the title fight? “100 per cent,” he told Crash.net at the Donington Park BSB.

“I’m not going to hinder Tommy [Bridewell], and I think it’s in my best interests and the team’s best interests that, if I can help him then of course. That’s how I see it.”

Irwin added that his interest in helping Bridewell is not only because he sees it as the right thing to do, but also because of how he gets on with his teammate.

“Tommy’s been fantastic with me this year,” Irwin said. “I think when he signed here, or when it was announced that he was signing here, people thought [that] he didn’t get on so well with my brother.

“But I think, honestly, I would call him a friend. I really like the guy, and I don’t just say it because he’s my teammate.

“He’s honest, he says it how it is, and he knows how to ride a motorbike. What’s not to like about that? I’m a fan of motorbike racing. He’ll let me follow him, he’ll let me help him, and why would I not want to help him?

“Whenever he’s helped me, sometimes it’d be nice to return the favour. So, that’s where I’d love to be.

“I’m not going to get involved in the championship or anything like that, but if I can help him I will.”