Kyle Ryde wins 2024 British Superbike Championship

Kyle Ryde has won the 2024 British Superbike Championship.

Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood
Kyle Ryde, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Kyle Ryde has won the 2024 British Superbike Championship at this weekend’s Brands Hatch finale.

For Ryde, it’s a first BSB title in the Superbike class in his third season with the OMG Racing-Yamaha combination, and follows his previous championship successes in the 2011 Motostar and 2014 National Superstock 600 Championship.

Ryde has taken nine race wins this season and 18 podiums, including two at Brands Hatch this weekend, the second being a title-deciding victory in Race 3.

Such results have seen him win take the title ahead of Tommy Bridewell by one point in today’s season finale, which included epic bar-to-bar battles for the race win between the pair in both Race 2 and Race 3, Bridewell winning the first and Ryde winning out in the second with a final lap move to resolve a race-long duel.

Ryde will return to defend his title in 2025 with the same OMG Yamaha team he’s won it with this year, and will be joined by Bradley Ray, with whom he was teammates when Ray won the BSB title in 2022 with OMG, as Ray rejoins the OMG team after two years in the World Superbike Championship.

