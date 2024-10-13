Tommy Bridewell “Chucked the kitchen sink at it” in all out battle with new BSB champion Ryde

Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde put on a spectacular Sunday of racing to conclude the 2024 British Superbike season, with Bridewell taking the earlier sprint win to come into the final race with an advantage of just a point.

That lead to the two out front again in a winner takes all scenario, and this time at the vital moment it was Ryde that was the winner, taking the BSB crown.

Going toe-to-toe made for great viewing and was a strain at twelve laps in the sprint, only for the duo to have to do it all again in race three as Bridewell explained:

“The race earlier over twelve laps was intense enough and then it was over twenty laps - bloody hell! It’s a tough one to put in to words - I chucked the kitchen sink at it and then some - I’m proud of the race we put together”.

The outgoing #1 bike had an obvious issue as the front wheel was off the ground on more than one occasion, with the Honda UK rider on the limit:

“We’ve been strong all year and honestly we’ve been lacking in a few areas - to be truthful it’s clear where we’re struggling at the minute, you know. We were just struggling with wheelie - the bike this weekend has been so, so impressive in some areas - I really struggled here earlier in the year in, and in other circuits, we’ve really got a handle on it and fixed it so really chuffed with that - but I just can’t stop the thing wheelie-ing at the minute, so it hurt us, it really hurt us, because ultimately it left me as a bit of a sitting duck down the straights and they were able to outbreak me at the end of the straight”.

The Devizes based rider was quick to compliment the new champion Ryde after a tough, electric all-action battle with the #77 to the line in race three:

“Kyle rode a great race, absolutely, you know, flawless, and I can’t take anything away from him because he respected me as I did him, he left me room that I needed and so did I to him.

A few occasions you know it was very tight, I think into Surtees, the last left-hander was really my only place I was able to sort of a bit of a dive-bomb, brake, get it in.

Disappointing for sure, obviously I wanted to win the race, to take the title but I’ve got to be proud with what we achieved”.

On being asked by the Bennetts BSB team how this title run felt compared to his title winning season of 2023, he only had praise for the clean riding of Ryde, hinting more at how he felt about his rival from last season, Glenn Irwin:

I think in your career, with your racing, you analyse your competitors, in your rivals as such - I just enjoy riding and racing with good, clean racers and Kyle is one of them.

“He’s a good kid, he’s got a great future ahead of him and honestly I can’t take away what he’s achieved because I’ve been in that position - I know the pressure and he was flawless, he was able to pass me down the back straight and not have to try to snap my handlebar off at 190 miles per hour - some of my other rivals quite clearly on TV weren’t able to do that because they didn’t want to!

I’m proud with how I always respond - I don’t lose my head, I always find a solution, I always bounce back - and what a great race to be involved with.”

As with the Yamaha team, Bridewell is off for a WSBK appearance at their season closing round in Jerez, having already raced in Cremona.